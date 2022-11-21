Elon Musk Made Twitter The Place To Be Sunday

Only a four-leg parlay winner down to his last Benjamin could’ve had a better Sunday than Twitter’s Elon Musk. God used Sunday for rest, but Mr. Bluebird himself spent the final day of the week on his toes, firing off a number of tweets that were at least as entertaining as a typical NFL Sunday.

Musk had his thumb on the trigger (settle down Libs, I’m talking about his phone) from morning to night. And when he wasn’t firing off comedic gold, he was putting fake news outlets in their place.

Let’s take a look back at Elon Musk’s saucy Sunday, shall we?

In a tweet that has so far been “liked” nearly 900, 000 times, Musk teased the idea of former president Donald Trump’s potential return to the social platform. Musk did so with an illustration of what would seem to be Jesus and a female contemplating their next steps. Along with a well-placed Twitter logo, Musk captioned the illustration: “And lead us not into temptation.”

And lead us not into temptation … pic.twitter.com/8qNOXzwXS9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Musk Has 118 Million Twitter Followers

If the Trump tweet wasn’t entertaining enough, Musk went back to the well for another banger. Showing the smarts that made him arguably the funniest billionaire on the planet (Steve Ballmer is a distance second. And he’s only in the conversation because of his awkward dancing), Musk dialed up a CBS – Brokeback Mountain dig.

Playing off of CBS’s whiny weekend decision to temporarily stop using Twitter out of an “abundance of caution,” then quickly pivoting back less than 48 hours later, Musk delivered the Brokeback bomb.

“Our love will never die,” captioned Musk along with a picture of a pair of cowboys snuggling up to one another. One cowboy’s hat featured a Twitter logo and the other had the image of CBS News plastered on his lid.

Our love will never die pic.twitter.com/y5SldfAAt0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Make no mistake, Musk didn’t spend his Sunday just putting the ball in play. Nope. These weren’t singles or doubles. These were bases-clearing dingers.

Elon’s Sunday funday wasn’t exclusive to just clever pictures assisted by logos and one-liners. Musk also finished his week by owning the woke mob. Or as they’re more commonly referred to, the “mainstream media.”

He did so with his version of a social media bat-flip.

One thing is for sure: it’s not boring pic.twitter.com/47uPkl88gZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Musk even took some time to recognize the ridiculousness that is the New York Times’ slogan.

“All the news that’s fit to print” my ass — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Twitter Was Purchased For $44 Billion

Elon Musk was pure entertainment on Twitter Sunday. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Once Musk officially purchased Twitter in October, people knew things would be different across the social network. Basically everyone other than those people who opt to have their toddlers choose their own names anticipated a better Twitter. But no one could have imagined just how great the Musk-led Twitter regime would be.

As part of a statement released by Musk on October 27th as to why he was purchasing Twitter, Musk said: “Let us build something extraordinary together.”

Mission accomplished.

