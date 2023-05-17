Elon Musk Is Right, George Soros Is Not Off Limits

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk did not cave to pressure to atone for his remarks about billionaire George Soros, a Democratic megadonor and Prince of Darkness.

Monday, Musk tweeted that Soros “reminds [him] of Magneto,” a Holocaust survivor in Marvel’s X-Men comics.

Because Soros is Jewish, critics accused Musk of anti-semitism.

The media has long accused anyone who responds to Soros negatively as such. Few figures with influence are as protected as Soros — to the point most of his critics have apologized

But not Musk. In an interview with CNBC Tuesday, Musk advised critics to get bent.

“I said he reminds me of Magneto,” Musk said in the interview. “This is like, you know, calm down people. Let’s not like make a metaphorical case out of it.”

“You assume they are good intentions. They are not,” Musk responded in a reply from another user. “He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

Still, host David Faber continued to press:

NBC reporter tries SHAMING Elon Musk for ROASTING George Soros— His response left the reporter STUNNED:



“I’ll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money — so be it”🔥



pic.twitter.com/1ZFhdB0dOH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2023

It was really unfair to Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2023

Musk adds he’s not concerned if his comments affect his businesses. He claims he values speaking his mind more than stock prices.

“I’ll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” Musk adds.

He also said nothing wrong.

The corporate media have set a standard that it’s anti-semitic to criticize Soros, despite him having nothing to do with Judaism.

As Ben Shapiro notes, Soros often supports anti-Israel activity and sends millions of taxpayer dollars to genocidal anti-semites around the world.

Nonetheless, outlets like The Atlantic have since published headlines calling Musk an “inevitable” anti-semite.

The press prints such headlines to forewarn others: George Soros is off limits. Question him are your own risk.

The media asks we don’t debate Soros, despite his mass influence in American politics.

Open Secrets recently reported Soros contributed $50 million to the Democracy PAC II Superpac in November and $125 million in the fall of 2022.

Soros uses his wealth to exert influence over our country. He uses his wealth to ruin people. And yet no one is allowed to hold him accountable.

Doing so is called “anti-semitic.”

Thankfully, Musk plays by no such rules. And he’s created a place on Twitter where others no longer have to.