Elon Musk Deal to Buy Twitter In Jeopardy? Maybe, but probably not.

Several months ago, Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, and after some controversial moves by the company’s board, it appeared that he would soon be operating the social media behemoth.

Now, a new report suggests that the deal may not be as far along as previously assumed.

Numerous times over the past few months, Musk has indicated that he intended to try and verify Twitter’s claims that spam accounts did not make up a significant portion of their user base.

The new report suggest that discussions between Musk and potential investors have slowed down in part due to those very same concerns about validating the data from Twitter.

His frustrations over the company’s apparent stonewalling on spam accounts have been widely documented:

No, they still refuse to explain how they calculate that 5% of daily users are fake/spam! Very suspicious. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2022

His advisors have apparently expressed such severe doubts that the Washington Post reporters claim a “change in direction from Musk’s team would come soon.”

The terms of the proposed $44 billion agreement would be hard for Musk to back away from, but the hesitation could be cause for concern over the deal being finalized.

More likely than backing out is that Musk is attempting to negotiate a better price for the company, as Twitter’s stock has taken a significant hit in recent months. On April 25th, shares were trading for $51.70 each, but have plummeted to just over $38 as of Thursday.

There are numerous reasons why it’s vital for Twitter’s future that Musk complete the purchase.

Twitter’s desire to censor one side of the political debate has led to conservative users fleeing the platform for competitors like Truth Social and Gettr.

Beyond the importance of increasing the user base, it’s extremely important the modern day public forum be a place for freedom of expression.

Musk’s stated commitment to free speech would be hugely beneficial for the company and likely result in many who have been banned or left voluntarily returning to the site.

Twitter has operated as the enforcement wing of the progressive left; silencing any who disagree with their politics. New ownership would hopefully be a return to open debate without fear of reprisal.

Musk will almost certainly still wind up taking over Twitter in the coming months, but the path to get there might be a bumpier than previously expected.