Elon Musk Claps Back At AOC’s Criticism: ‘Stop Hitting On Me, I’m Really Shy’

If you haven’t figured it out yet, a majority of progressives and left-leaning Twitter users appear to be upset at the fact that Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased the social media company for $44 billion Monday.

Without saying his name, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y.) tweeted Friday that she feared the repercussions of a certain billionaire running a “massive communication platform.”

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Musk didn’t let this one slide, however, and clapped back with his own clever response.

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” Musk wrote.

In the since deleted retort from Ocasio-Cortez, she claimed the certain billionaire she was talking about wasn’t Musk… righttttttt. She instead insisted she was talking about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but we’re not so sure we believe her on that one…

“I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.