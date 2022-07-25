Elon Musk Calls Alleged Affair With Wife Of Google’s Sergey Brin ‘Total BS’

The country’s most well-known (alleged) tech affair is nothing more than “bs,” at least according to one of it’s (alleged) participants, Telsa founder Elon Musk.

After the Wall Street Journal unleashed a weekend full of rumors claiming that Musk had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin – a friend of Musks’ – the gazillionaire quickly denied the allegations. Amongst Musk’s argument is that he and Brin have long been friends and recently spent time together.

“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” tweeted Musk.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

The Wall Street Journal’s report stated that Shanahan’s affair (said to have occurred in December) with Musk was the reason her and Brin divorced in January. Musk continued his denial on Twitter, stating: “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

In typical Musk fashion, the Chief Engineer at SpaceX found a way to make light of the situation. After the twitter account he had been engaging with told him to “keep your d*ck in your pants they’re out for your head.”

He responded: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

The 51-year-old Musk then pivoted his tweets towards the Wall Street Journal, asking people to call them out on their journalism, or lack thereof. “WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid,” Musk tweeted. “WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay.”

Musk is reportedly worth $240 billion, so he can more than afford the occasional run of bad press.