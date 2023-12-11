Elon Musk Shares Incredible Pro-America Message From Army/Navy Game

Videos by OutKick

There’s no doubt Elon Musk is a big fan of the USA.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder has become an incredibly important voice in America when it comes to battling the woke mind virus and supporting freedom.

He wasn’t even born in America, but certainly seems to have more patriotism and pride in the country he now calls compared to a lot of other citizens in the USA.

Elon Musk attended the Army/Navy game with his son. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Musk’s pride was on full display Saturday for the Army/Navy game. The X owner was in attendance at Gillette Stadium with one of his kids, and he was smiling ear-to-ear while taking a photo with a West Point cadet.

He tweeted the awesome photo with the caption, “God Bless America.” Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts on Elon Musk at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

God Bless America pic.twitter.com/GQ1kEORH1V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2023

Elon Musk shows pride in America while at the Army/Navy game.

In case you’re curious what my thoughts are on Musk’s tweet, you can see my response below. It’s straight to the point and I mean it!

Best country on Earth and we won’t apologize for it! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 10, 2023

The United States of America is the greatest country in the history of the world, and I’ll never apologize for loving the red, white and blue.

Too many people paid a high price for our freedoms for me and millions of other patriots to not be eternally grateful and proud.

You’ll find me dead before you find me hating the USA. I have a good feeling many OutKick readers and Elon Musk feel the same way.

Elon Musk isn’t afraid to show love for America. Others should do the same! (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

America certainly has its issues, but it’s still the best shot we have at a free society on this planet. And that’s worth celebrating and fighting for.

Right now, there is a massive lack of patriotism in America. We’ve watched pro-Hamas rallies unfold, some Americans are praising Usama bin Laden and a staggering 20% of young Americans don’t think the Holocaust happened.

It seems like the cool thing to do is trash the country we call home instead of loving it while trying to improve it. We need an injection of pride in America, and Musk attending the Army/Navy game while praising America is a huge step in the right direction.

We need more of that attitude – not less. Plus, he got to see a hell of an ending.

IT CANNOT GET CLOSER.



ARMY STOPS NAVY AT THE GOAL LINE. pic.twitter.com/Lf6d7KHsDR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

Credit to Elon Musk for not being afraid to show love for the greatest country on the planet. You simply love to see it. If there’s one thing we know for sure it’s that we’ll never apologize for believing America is the best nation in the world. It is, and I’ll debate anyone on that stance. Fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.