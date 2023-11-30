Elon Musk Apologizes For Responding To Controversial Tweet On Israel

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk has responded to one of the most controversial posts he’s made since buying X (formerly Twitter).

Musk drew a significant backlash after replying to a post on the war in Israel and how many Jewish people on the political left have felt after the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. The original post claimed that Jews “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” As well as the poster saying he was “deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”

Musk replied, “You have said the actual truth.”

During a talk at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, Musk apologized for responding to that poster and said that he’s tried to clarify what he meant.

“I should in retrospect not have replied to that one person and should have written in greater length what I meant,” Musk said. “But those clarifications were ignored by the media and essentially I handed a loaded gun to those who hate me and arguably to those who are antisemitic. And for that I’m quite sorry, that was not my intention.” Later in the talk he called it, “One of the most foolish — if not the most foolish — thing I’ve done on the platform.”

GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY – Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Elon Musk Remains Combatant Over Advertiser Problems

Though he did apologize for boosting the original post, Musk pointedly defended himself and the company from other corporations who pulled ads from X after the response and a Media Matters hitpiece.

READ: ELON MUSK TO DISNEY ADVERTISER BOYCOTT: ‘GO F— YOURSELF’

X CEO Linda Yaccarino pointed out recently that Media Matters manipulated the platform to make it appear that corporate ads were being placed next to antisemitic content.

“Here’s the truth. Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM’s, Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the content in Media Matters’ article. Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters. Data wins over manipulation or allegations. Don’t be manipulated. Stand with X.”

Musk’s response was poorly thought out, though he did clarify a bit more of what he meant in a follow up post.

The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel.



This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.



It is not right and needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

Many liberal Jewish individuals in the U.S. have come to question their political views after seeing the response from college students, professors and other bastions of far left ideology across the country. The ADL has also come in for criticism for its hypocrisy, laughable definitions and unfounded accusations of extremism.

But that’s not what the original poster was saying, even if it’s what Musk thought he was responding to. It was in fact, foolish, even if it doesn’t make Musk the antisemitic monster the media has been so desperately trying to create.