Elon Musk Agrees With Woody Harrelson COVID Monologue

Most people either loved or hated Woody Harrelson’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue. You can put Elon Musk in that first camp.

The Twitter CEO took to social media Sunday to chime in on the monologue, which received plenty of backlash from folks who refuse to accept the reality of the COVID lockdowns.

In case you missed it, Harrelson trolled Big Pharma, the media and the government by suggesting a crazy idea for a movie script.

“Okay, the movie goes like this,” he said. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they come out if they take the cartels’ drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

Woody Harrelson on Saturday Night Live calls out Big Pharma and the vaccine over COVID‼️pic.twitter.com/JPJtpFucFR — OutKick (@Outkick) February 26, 2023

When one Twitter user warned for people to “get ready for the meltdowns,” Musk said: “Maybe they don’t realize that their propaganda is wrong?”

Maybe they don’t realize that their propaganda is wrong? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Right on cue, the meltdowns happened. Mainstream media immediately proved Harrelson’s point by labeling his comments as “anti-vax” or “vax conspiracies.” And Musk responded with a single emoji that says it all.

🎯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Woody Harrelson’s monologue was a breath of fresh air.

Generally, the entertainment industry is full of sheep who would never stand up against Daddy Fauci and the vaccine. And SNL is usually a leading mouthpiece for the liberal agenda.

So when Harrelson had the nerve to challenge this groupthink, people took notice — including Musk.

So based. Nice work @nbcsnl! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Of course, if there’s anyone who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, it’s Elon Musk.

Liberals already hate him for his crusade to end censorship by the government and big tech. They hate him for his stance on COVID, and they hate him for his general trolling of the woke Left.

But most of all — they hate him because they can’t do anything about it.