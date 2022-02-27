Elon Musk Activates Starlink For Ukrainian Citizens Under Siege

Videos by OutKick
The Ukrainian people are fighting tooth and nail to preserve the capital city of Kyiv as Russian forces inch closer toward overtaking the European country.
Stuck with limited resources, Ukraine and its government have sought every facet of help available.
Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov even reached out to Elon Musk through Twitter to request assistance through Musk’s Starlink service.
The favor was complete several hours later.
The SpaceX and Starlink founder announced that his satellite service was activated over Ukraine despite Russia’s attempt to blackout connectivity.
“Ukrainian officials requested Musk’s help with his company’s commercial internet network after Russia’s unprovoked military invasion left parts of the country offline,” reported Axios.
According to DigitalTrends:
“Starlink is a satellite constellation that provides broadband-level internet access. With this new service, SpaceX’s goal is to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet …”
Per the announcement by Musk, more terminals are en route to assist the ailing country left under the attack of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Musk’s swift response served as another uplifting moment in Kyiv’s fight to preserve the country’s sovereignty.
