Porn Star Elle Brooke Credits Piers Morgan For Huge Financial Boost

Elle Brooke’s infamous interview with Piers Morgan apparently got her paid in a huge way.

Brooke is one of the most famous OnlyFans stars on the planet, and is responsible for pumping out plenty of X-rated content. She also dabbles in the boxing world, but her real money comes from her activities online.

Over the summer, she sat down with Piers Morgan for an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” and was pressed about her decision to drop out of school to shoot sex scenes on the internet.

The popular OnlyFans star and boxer made it clear she was making bank and her future kids could “cry in a Ferrari” if they didn’t like it.

Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day.



Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari."@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/jqhLDRYFNB — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 6, 2023

Elle Brooke credits Piers Morgan for earnings boost.

Well, it turns out that her interview with Piers Morgan helped give Elle Brooke a massive financial boost after going viral. In fact, it doubled her earnings.

“I was making 30k a month at university, so that’s why I left but I think people think that’s now and maybe I didn’t explain it right, but they just hear the 30 grand a month…Uni ended when I was 21 or 22, so three years ago now. Life is good, thank you Piers Morgan – he basically doubled my earnings,” Brooke said in an interview with OnlyAccounts.

Brooke also made it clear she’s made so much money on OnlyFans that she really doesn’t have to worry about it anymore.

Elle Brooke credits Piers Morgan with doubling her OnlyFans earnings. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“I’ve got so much money in my bank account. So much money in my bank account now that a financial adviser would be like you are f*cking stupid. Like, why are you holding that,” the boxer and online star said in the interview.

She further added, “Invest that well. So I could buy a Ferrari, could buy several Ferraris if I wanted to, but yeah now I’m just saving my money. I want to buy my dream home.”

Brooke defends decision to become an OnlyFans star.

Clearly, Elle Brooke doesn’t care if people don’t like her career decisions and the path she’s taken to get into adult entertainment.

Using some quick math skills, it’s not hard to figure out Brooke is making a lot of cash these days. Let’s just assume she was still only making $30,000 a month during her Piers Morgan interview, which seems unlikely as she said that number was several years old. That would mean she’s now making $60,000 a month.

That translates to $720,000 annually, and again, that’s using the lowest possible earning projections. It’s much more likely Elle Brooke is earning millions a year on OnlyFans, and she’s directly thanking Piers Morgan for the boost. The clip above has been seen by more than 17 million people.

Clearly, Elle Brooke enjoys counting her cash, and it might be time to send Piers Morgan a nice fruit basket for helping to raise her profile. At the minimum, get him a nice gift card to his favorite restaurant. She can obviously afford it!