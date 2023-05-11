Elizabeth Scherer, The Viral Superstar Judge, Steps Down From The Bench

Videos by OutKick

It’s starting to feel like cable news might be close to hiring viral superstar judge Elizabeth Scherer, who shot to fame for presiding over the Parkland shooting suspect trial.

The easy-on-the-eyes Scherer announced Wednesday that she was resigning as Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit judge effective June 30. “It has been a privilege to serve the people of the State of Florida as a member of the judiciary for over 10 years,” Scherer told Court TV in an exclusive, which should set off alarms that we could soon be seeing Ms. Scherer turned into a judicial expert.

Is Elizabeth Scherer the next Judge Judy?

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer who presided over the Parkland School shooting trial of Nikolas Cruz has resigned. (Taimy ALvarez/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“This was not my forever job,” Scherer, 46, said during a Court TV interview earlier this year. “I have always intended to pursue other career opportunities.”

It was quite the end of a career for Scherer when she handled the Nikolas Cruz case. After Cruz was sentenced to life, there were concerns over the judge handing out hugs to the prosecution. In April, she was removed from a death penalty case after the Florida Supreme Court declared she had shown favoritism towards prosecution in the Cruz case.

Now she’s out.

But it’s not like Scherer is sulking and gone underground. She popped up Tuesday on Instagram with members of her courthouse security at a lunch gathering.

Wednesday, on Instagram Story, Scherer was active. She posted a quote reading, “Trust the wait. Embrace the uncertainty. Enjoy the beauty of becoming. When nothing is certain, anything is possible.”