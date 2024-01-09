Elizabeth Hurley’s Winter Bikini Sale, Tiger Woods Better Sign With Kirkland Signature & National Championship Beer Prices

Videos by OutKick

I never wanted Michigan fans to feel the glory of a national championship outside of the split title in 1997, but here we are and I’ll never forgive Ryan Day

This is on you, Ryan Day.

These guys couldn’t wait to target me last night.

This is what playing scared turned into, Ryan Day. I hope you are proud of yourself for not going for 4th downs when Sherrone Moore went for three back in November and knocked you right out of the final four.

Now I get to live with this because of your inability to dump your nuts out on the table after two straight years of getting your ass thumped. This is my new reality because you allowed that scumbag Harbaugh to survive. You refused to put your OSU Nike on his throat and send him back to the NFL with an NCAA scandal hanging over his head.

Not only will the NCAA not do a damn thing to Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is now going to hand over the team to Sherrone Moore and this guy has the nuts to keep beating your ass. Jim rides off into the sunset having conquered college football and restoring glory to the shithole that Rich Rod and Brady Hoke had created.

You’re damn right it’s a rough morning. Thanks, Ryan.

• Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI of Russian defense contractor show fame says:

I’m a lifelong Michigan fan, have two degrees from UM, was a student during the 97 season. This season was so fulfilling on multiple levels. If Harbaugh leave tomorrow for the NFL there’s no regrets– the bargain has been complete and all sides satisfied their end of the deal. I lived and worked in Dayton during the tail end of the Carr years, the Rich Rod years, and the Hoke years. I endured multiple toilet papering of my front lawn, forced eating of buckeye chocolates after ignominious losses, and endless taunting. These last three years have been the revenge tour I always wanted and tonight is the shot of Pappy Van Winkle to top it all off.

As to the game itself, that was a Classic Harbaugh win in the Michigan Way (TM). Hard ass defense, a running game that just grinds you down, and a couple big plays that come off of how Harbaughs offense screws with LB reads. So proud for Corum- truly a good kid that resonates with the fanbase and alumni of the school as a great representative. Also, Jesse Minter is about to make insane money next season as either a P5 head coach or NFL DC.

If this was WWE, that game was the Steve Austin double finger to Mr McMahon, “you can have your spread offense and talk all about your air raid passing concepts, but Harbaugh 3:16 says, I just whipped your sorry ass with two tight ends and an extra lineman for good measure”.

Here’s to hoping Michael Penix doesn’t cough up his spleen on the way back to the hotel. What the hell about “player safety” Coach DeBoer? Dudes obviously got either a cracked rib or kidney laceration, is literally crying in pain on the field, and you still put him out there when the defense is teeing off on obvious long route passing downs, and you’re down three touchdowns? F*g a, man.

Bottom line, it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine tonight. I just brokered tickets for the UM hockey game on Friday night because there’s a 99.99% chance that at least Harbaugh and probably most of the football team will be there and get recognized. And if you’ve never heard how loud Yost Ice Arena can get, we are talking brick wall vibrating, it will be that on Friday night.

• Mike N. checks in:

Catching the game from San Blas, Panama with the locals:

• Scott S. writes:

Joe, asking for a friend, is it :

*Michigan

Or

Michigan *

• John from SD writes:

Full disclosure: didn’t turn the game on at all last night. Lifelong Buckeyes fan and couldn’t watch the culmination of a cheating program get (not win/earn) a championship. Will the NCAA step up and vacate wins for the past three years; hopefully? Hairball can move on to the Chargers and that university can take its medicine and suffer.

Costco in Incheon

• John in Coronado writes:

I didn’t get three minutes into ScreenCaps this morning without the urge to email! Gonna be a Fine Navy Day!

I will never forget my first layover in Incheon, Korea, some 10 years ago as an airline captain. Early in the morning I drew back the blackout curtains in my high-floor room, and spied a large red stripe running around a large mauve building in the distance. And I immediately knew it was a Costco! My favorite store in a foreign country! I had to go! Braving the cold temperatures after breakfast, I headed out on my usual long walk and reached the door with my card. I received entrance, and a surprised look from the card checker, but then I entered the Promised Land!

It was BEAUTIFUL! The neatest, cleanest, Costco store that you could imagine! with higher ceilings than I thought needed, but it gave an ambiance of class and wealth.

One of the first things I noticed was the dress of my fellow shoppers. They were dressed in upscale shopping attire, like Stanford Mall on the week before Christmas (snooty!). Then I got to the meat section! It was huge! Beautiful cuts of everything, and the pork was bountiful, with a generous amount of fat on every cut. The Korean consumer loves their animal fat. But there were two more surprises that merit mentioning. First, there were FANCY gift boxes of SPAM! This is seemingly a cultural holdover from the war in the ‘50’s. And second, sample tables that VERY politely give out alcohol shots! I loved it!

We’re spending next summer in France and Spain and I’m looking forward to my Costco experiences there. Thanks for triggering my walk down memory lane today!

‘What is the deal with Costco?’

• Kevin in Toboso, OH writes:

I have never been in one because it is in Columbus (which I try to never go to as often as possible) but my in-laws make the 50-minute trip once a week.

You speak well of the place and I wonder if I am missing out on something Isn’t it just a scaled-up Sam’s club (been there once and that was enough)? I have nothing against it or the folks that love it but don’t understand the draw?

Now if it were a giant Tractor Supply Company (TSC) I might be interested. What is the draw? Curious of your thoughts. Can I even get in if I am with my in-laws?

Kinsey:

Yes, it’s an upscale Sam’s Club that makes suburbanites feel much classier than the typical Sam’s Club customer The return guarantee It’s better and more productive than going to the mall Kirkland Signature is the best generic brand in the history of generic brands The clothes are like $16 and make you feel like a million bucks The hot dog & drink combo is $1.50 I can feed a family of four via Sample Saturday I can buy trees, batteries, tile, wipers (the Goodyear wipers are trash, BTW, don’t buy them), a Peloton bike and a case of beer in one visit The place is clean, not full of scumbags and people seem to be in a good mood while shopping

What else am I missing?

Why are guys pulling straight into parking spots with giant Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cabs?

I was out for lunch yesterday at Chipotle and the lot is tight. A guy in a massive crew cab had pulled in next to us and had to back it out. It was tight. Cars everywhere. TIGHT. The guy is checking his mirrors. He’s using the backup camera. He’s on high-alert over any potential cars backing out at the same time.

Speaking of dumping out your nuts on the table and showing off your set, why aren’t you guys backing these trucks into spots? Show your nuts!

Here I figured backing a truck into a spot was one of the ultimate guy moves. My dad would back his truck into a spot 100 yards from the nearest vehicle in a parking lot. I assume he still does to this day.

Someone explain why so few guys are Bobby Big Rigging their Rams.

A beer section at a grocery store in Portugal

• Mike T. knows what you guys really want to see during his travels:

And the sausage counter:

Pray for San Diego residents

• Jim T. in Frosty Eggo writes:

Seems wrong. 34 overnight, 78 daytime high.

Do people still use these sandwich makers?

• Alex writes:

For years I continue to see this item for sale and reviews by publications raving about it. It always felt like a gimmick that doesn’t work long and needs up getting lost in the back of a cabinet.

Do any of the Screencaps nation have input on these before I drop $20

Travel ball destination tournaments so parents can get loaded at the hotel

• Duncan N. writes:

We live in Atlanta, and last year my son played a tourney at the Shipyards in Charleston. We had a bout a 6 hour drive – and all 6 teams in the age bracket were from Atlanta. But, the shipyards was a great venue, so even though we could’ve played these teams with a 30-minute drive instead of 6 hours, we had a great time.

https://shipyardpark.org/

Kinsey:

That’s cool. Just don’t go begging people on Facebook to buy squares, wagons full of booze, laundry detergent, etc. to finance these family trips. If you want to travel six hours to play teams that you could’ve played 30 minutes from your house, no bitching about being broke and needing family members to finance Braxton’s (that’s not directed at Duncan; I don’t know the name of his kids) baseball dreams.

• Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

Poor Joe M… my son never played LAX but I think it’s even more of a money sport than baseball. The better school teams around here tend to be the more expensive schools.

• Anonymous in Tennessee says :

So this week I am dropping my daughter back off at school for Spring semester. She’s a college freshman student/athlete. I sent her a Venmo for $2,400 to settle her balance for the upcoming semester. I have faith she will use the money for the intended purpose. This follows a similar charge last semester. For those of you wondering why a college athlete has to pay anything…I’m sure travel ball hardo Chris can explain better, but not every sport is a full scholarship, and not every level of college is the same. With that said, for the 2023-24 year my daughter was billed over $70K for tuition, room, meal plan, fees, and other charges (it’s worse than a hotel bill). My total costs for the year will be about $5K. As a student-athlete she gets perks the other students don’t such as:

– access to varsity workout facilities

– personal training plans

– physical therapy including massages and chiro

– individualized nutrition plan

– sports psychiatrist sessions if needed

– lots and lots and lots of Nike swag/clothing

– early access for move-in each semester (which is worth a lot as a parent, IYKYK)

– pretty much free healthcare and front-of-the-line treatment (not to sound too elitist)

– and, most importantly, a sense of family with your team – the shared experiences, the road trips, the highs and the lows.

I say all that to say that when we did travel ball and did a lot of 4+ hour trips plus plane rides at times it wasn’t for the possibility of future financial gain from the sport, it was for the possibility of future team, scholastic, and leadership opportunities. I wanted her to experience the team and family environment of playing college sports. I’m sure there are many SC readers who have done the same and have a 99% rate of looking back on those times with smiles and nothing but joy.

As a student athlete you have to balance class work with teamwork. It will be stressful. There will be sleepless times. There will be pain. There will be tears, and there will be cheers.

In the end, if you can make it through those four years it will put you ahead of others in your class as you have proven you can handle stress and pressure from all directions. Graduating and getting a full time job will seem like a vacation after spending four years as a student-athlete.

That’s it. It’s time to roll this morning. It’s raining/snowing. I have a tile guy here working on the half-bath. I have kids on a two-hour delay. The tile guy wants to talk football. I have a column to pump out. It’s going to be one of those days.

Take care.

