Elizabeth Hurley Shares Her Secrets To Staying In Shape At 58, Lions Fan HS Yearbook Super Bowl Prediction & Fists Fly At SMU

Alyssa Milano, the scumbag politicians who would jail people for using gas-powered lawn mowers and other dirtbags who have been operating with ease are starting to feel the heat

I am going to save my Alyssa Milano content for another post I have planned this morning. I want to start by yelling from the mountaintops about the Thursday Night Mowing League community and where we stand heading towards the 2024 season.

There I was this week virtually kicking Milano’s travel ball panhandling ass up and down the Internet when urgent Slack messages started coming in from OutKick T-shirt Manager Olivia G.

“We’re about to sell out of the new t-shirts!!!!”

I think she used at least four exclamation points. It might’ve been more. My memory is foggy right now because this week has been one for the record books. I’ve been battling Mary Lou Retton haters, Alyssa Milano supporters, travel ball scumbags who love panhandling to finance their vacations and all the normal scumbags I have to battle on a weekly basis.

Put it this way, for January, Olivia G. was pumped up. Those of you who know anything about retail know that January is a bad month to move merchandise. People are all merchandised out from Christmas and they’re laying low.

Plus, 3/4 of the U.S. was frozen a week ago.

This just speaks to why the TNML is the best mowing league in the world.

CONFIRMED: The first edition officially SOLD OUT in less than 48 hours.



Name another virtual online mowing league in the WORLD that can do that. There isn't one. https://t.co/Xjmo1tfrrH — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) January 26, 2024

I haven’t talked to Olivia G. about when the 2nd edition of the “Make Lawns Great Again” shirts will be available, but we will most definitely let you know. Congrats to those of you who picked up the 1st edition. You have a special shirt. A collector’s item.

As I prepare to ride off into the sunset (actually, it’s foggy for the 20th day in a row) of the weekend, I want to say thank you to those who believe in what we’re trying to accomplish here on a daily basis.

We’re not attempting to be the New York Times. We’re not trying to be Sports Illustrated before it became a woke disaster. We’re not trying to be The New Yorker, The Atlantic, or any other Big J journalism news outlet.

We’re trying to communicate with the reader like we’re posted up next to you at a VFW suckin’ down a .75-cent draft out of a frozen mug fresh out of the freezer. The minute I’m not writing like we’re sitting at the 19th hole bullshitting about a round of golf is the minute I’m not doing my job.

• Kelly emailed me Friday night about my Alyssa Milano destruction:

My husband and I just got done reading article about Milano! Cheers! You made our day. All the struggles most of Americans have & these wealthy people beg from us all the time. Thank you for being a good person that cares about the hard working Americans trying to put food on the table & not lose our homes! You ROCK!

Kinsey:

Thank you, Kelly.

Thank you to all the loyal readers, those who buy the mowing gear and those who believe in OutKick.

I have plenty of passions, Marty.



I also have a passion for politicians who want to jail Americans for using gas-powered lawnmowers.



Hang out, you'll see some passion. https://t.co/BWaGY2VEij — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 26, 2024

Saturday morning/lunch in Cadiz, Spain

• Mike T. from Eagle, Idaho, who kicks Rick Steeves’ ass up and down the Mediterrean, writes:

Seafood market, swordfish and mussels for lunch.

The February Screencaps closer role

• Nathan K. wrote in December:

My opinion on the closer is stay within the Dale spirit and broaden it out to men of classic style and rugged masculinity. Guys like Burt Reynolds, 80s Tom Selleck, Chuck Norris, Stallone characters, you get the idea.

Kinsey:

We’re finishing up an entire month of Chuck Norris. How about we do “The Biggest 1980s Bad Asses” in February. I like it. Thank you, Nathan K.

Do you remember earlier this week when I asked, “Will Travel Ball Eventually Kill High School Baseball?”

Seems absurd, right?

My hypothesis in this post was that eventually investors will have so much money tied up in sports complexes and domes that travel teams will start pulling talent away from high school teams so they can compete and train at these $100 million complexes during March, April and May.

The travel ball teams will be recruited by the domes, the teams will then pay/recruit top high school talent to come play which will then create a cascade just like what happened to Little League and rec leagues across America. My theory is that travel ball teams will become big businesses to the point where high school will be cut right out of the picture.

Parents will be sucked into year-round training because that’s what will keep the funds coming in for the domes and sports complexes. Coaches will coach the franchise without intervention from a high school skipper.

I’ll say it again: Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

This popped up last night and has the high school coaching world buzzing. This IS NOT parody.

🚨PITCHER RECRUIT TIP🚨



Tell your HS coach that your arm isn't ready. Skip the first four starts of spring.



Those four starts will roll over & be your first four of summer – when recruiting actually happens.



Make sure the tank isn't empty when it matters most. @FlatgroundApp — Josh Rudd (@JRudd_Scout) January 27, 2024

Brooke Baldwin update

Richie S. hit me up on Instagram DMs (@joekinseyexp), which is highly recommended. I’m over there all the time digging into content. Plus, once you connect with me on IG, you can easily tag me on content that will appear in Screencaps.

For those of you who don’t know, Clay Travis’ stardom hit a major milestone in 2017 when he appeared on CNN during a segment hosted by Brooke Baldwin. During the apppearance, Clay told Baldwin he was an absolutist on two things: The First Amendment and boobs.

I can't decide what's the funniest, Clay Travis' comments, Brooke Baldwin's attempt to frame it as sexism, or ESPN commentator's expressions pic.twitter.com/xescBU0BkX — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) September 15, 2017

He was promptly banned from ever appearing on CNN and Brooke Baldwin’s fake outrage eventually led to her contract not being renewed.

Now she’s hosting some show called “The Trust” and barely hanging on in Hollywood.

I asked if women’s pro volleyball was taking off anywhere outside Omaha and woah boy do we have a major development

• Kenn in western Michigan has intel:

They had their first event in Grand Rapids last night and sold out the arena. Same reputable company that owns minor league. Hockey team is running them should be a professional operation.

Kinsey:

Based on the hysteria surrounding girls’ club volleyball, if you have the cash to buy a franchise, you might want to be on the phone Monday morning with this league. These franchises will be worth more than those pickleball teams that were all the rage two years ago.

Women’s pro volleyball officially has my attention.

That’s it for this Saturday morning. I have one more post coming on Alyssa Milano and then I’m off to do something other than sit in front of a computer screen.

I’ll be in Detroit tomorrow night rooting like hell for those Lions to make it to their first Super Bowl. I want that rocket fuel running through my veins as fans let the emotions flow.

Have a great weekend!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

