Elizabeth Hurley Cooks Up Thanksgiving Content, How Many Beers: Dolly Parton & Bo Wallace Wants To Fight A Coffeehouse

Yes, I had a very nice Thanksgiving with the family

And I got a bunch of stuff done.

I mowed. It had to be done. This neighborhood is pretty much 65 & over these days and the old timers weren’t having Thanksgiving at their houses, so I fired up the mower and went to town. Reminder: I have a massive tree on the patio that doesn’t drop until very late. The tree is 3/4 full and the final leaf pickup starts Monday morning. We’re expecting a layer of snow on Sunday and I’m heading to Ohio State-Michigan in the morning. My windows are limited right now. I was able to tinker in the garage with the Lions over a speaker. Thankfully, I didn’t have to watch that first-half debacle. I’m sorry, Lions fans, especially those who had made the trip. I seem to remember Anonymous saying he spent good money on Lions Thanksgiving tickets. Ouch. I RainX’d the car windshields. I’ve been on a big winterizing kick lately. New furnace air filter, new windshield wipers, filled the Battery Daddy because solar-powered anything in the winter is worthless if the power goes out, etc. I watched a little college basketball — Do they teach the jump shot any more? Hey guys, think we could make a mid-range jumper? I watched 40 seconds of that Detroit halftime show where the bozo reminded fans there was still plenty of football left to play. What a mess. They could’ve hired Creed since the Cowboys went with Dolly. I played 36 holes at East Lake on MetaQuest2’s Golf+ game. Many of you have indicated you’re buying the MetaQuest2 for Christmas to get into VR golf. I don’t want to be the reason you buy anything, but I’ll say that I enjoy it and it breaks up the monotony of sitting there watching sports. You get the body moving, the graphics are pretty sweet and there’s a camera angle where it feels like you’re hovering 20,000 feet above a golf course. Remember: This isn’t virtual golf like at X-Golf or your local indoor place that measures swing speed and all that. It’s a video game and swing speed will not mean a better drive. I will say putting is pretty awesome on this game for the money. And you have to give legit effort out of a bunker. Smoked turkey dinner — what a game-changer. I’d never had a turkey that good. It cut with a fork. And then we finished off the night with multiple rounds of Uno Attack as a family. Each of us won a fair and square game and then I was off to the recliner.

Solid day.

Based on my interaction with Warren Sapp a couple of months ago where he threatened to call my boss and infered he’d have me fired, this won’t end well…just a hunch

Listen, Deion can do whatever he wants with his squad. I’ll just say it will be absolutely shocking if this is a good fit.

Clean your damn grill grates!

• Lloyd in Clearwater, Florida writes:

Clean the grates! Is Hunter a man who also never cleans the inside of the grill or outdoor Easy Bake?

The soot isn’t adding flavor. What’s leftover after your done is creosote. Nasty stuff. Look at any decent bbq place in Texas and the Grills and insides of those smokers are clean.

The creosote just leaves a nasty smell to your food.

Happy clean Thanksgiving cooking y’all.

• Todd Z. writes:

Every once in a while I will run some crumpled aluminum foil over warm grates and then give them a quick spray of cooking oil.

What I often do is simply cook my food on a raw cedar fence board cut to length. These are much cheaper than the “cooking planks” you buy in stores and can be reused numerous times.

Just remember to use raw cedar.

• Jim T. writes:

Unless you’re grilling every day, that thing turns into an outdoor petri dish of bacteria. Sure, the cooking fire will probably kill them all off …

And if you’re relying on burnt bacteria for flavor, you need to spend some serious time upgrading your marinades and rubs …

Dang, look at the patio Todd Z. was just waiting to drop on all of us

• Todd Z. writes:

Smoker, dog, solo stove, beer, NFL on a fall afternoon.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving MORNING firepit

Keyword: MORNING. Remember, if you’re going to do firepit content, have an angle! Make it different!

• Mike T. in Eagle, Idaho writes:

Thanksgiving morning

Flaming pumpkins!

• John from SD got the memo on having an angle on firepit content:

The flaming pumpkin is an annual tradition with the kids. Taught to by someone I served with in the military. You requested something better than pits fires!

Moving frequently in the military means constantly interacting with new people, coworkers and new neighbors. Mainly stay in touch with families we were stationed with overseas who had kids with similar ages. Outside of that friends I value the most are a group of HS friends and a group of college friends. My wife has tried the “you should hang out and meet new people.” Like Kyle Brandt, not interested.

Thank you for your dedication to still provide great content even on a day to be thankful. Great Screencaps for this week. Content has been excellent and a great week of IGs.

Tree burning

• Andrew P. writes:

First time long time. I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve told myself I would email, but never got around to it. This is it though. Burning stuff!

I’m sure I’m like a lot of us Screencappers where it seems like it’s impossible to get together with multiple sides of family for Christmas. About five years ago, my siblings decided we would do our Christmas in March. That way everyone wouldn’t have to figure out another matching weekend in December. Marchmas was born!

Living in Iowa, we deal with freezing cold until we get a few brief days of above 40 come March. It’s the perfect time to kick off Marchmas with the fam standing around the most glorious 45 second fire of burning the Christmas tree.

Firepit pizzas!

• Keith writes:

Joe – How about my daughter heating up a slice of pizza on a board she broke on her way to a black belt in Tae Kwon Do on top of the fire pit? These were taken 2 years ago and have since burned through this one and are onto a new fire pit.

Gronk and his girlfriend marked the 10th anniversary of their first meeting, which took place at a Goodwill Thanksgiving event, by visiting kids this week at Boston Children’s Hospital

Remember, there are still some good people around the NFL.

Thanksgiving morning sunrise

• Chris B. in Florida is at the slopes:

Happy Thanksgiving, Joe — We don’t get traditional sunrises here on Beech Mountain because we’re below the peak, but here’s a nice shot of the first light over the ski slopes this morning.

How many high school friends do you stay in contact with?

• Keith from West Chester, PA responds to Christian A.’s question:

Joe – Happy Thanksgiving! While I am thankful for many things today, your columnn brings me a smile and brightens my day so thank you.

I am friends with one person I went to high school with – my wife and talk to one other person from high school, my wife’s sister. It always makes me marvel when I hear people say they are having drinks with friends from high school from almost 30 years ago but that probably makes me the odd one. I’m looking forward to the responses on how many people still talk to people they knew in high school, or even college, for that matter.

• Dom Z. writes:

Happy T-Day. weekend.

I started a Gauntlet League this year with seven of the eight dudes from High School. And were old guys. Class of ’78 to ’83.

First year. Everyone loves it now that they see how it works. Took a little bit of explaining at first and draft night was fun once everyone got into the groove.

That’s it this morning.

Enjoy another full day of football, food, beer, VR golf in the basement, putting up Christmas lights, etc. OutKick will have you covered with a bunch of content. We have a bunch of bulldogs who know this is a huge day when guys are buried into their recliners scrolling on their phones.

Enjoy the day off.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

