Elizabeth Hurley Bikini Season 2023 Is Off To A Strong Start, Coach O Gets Engaged & King Charles Memes To Get Monday Rolling

Game one of 10U house ball is in the books and I have to thank a few people around here

It couldn’t have gone any better on a bright, beautiful Saturday morning in early May. My kids, the Astros, won by run rule — I think it was 15-3 — in a whopping one hour, and 38 minutes of some of the best baseball I’ve ever witnessed out of 9 & 10-year-old house ball players.

In our post-game team meeting down the right-field line like the travel ball hardos, the first thing I asked the kids is if they had fun. Confirmed: they had a blast. Mission accomplished. Smiles all around.

Now, let’s get into some details:

Brandon C. in Pinckney, Michigan is to be thanked for his lineup help which consisted of a defensive rotation and a looping batting order that we will use the entire season. It feels amazing to have the batting order in place for the next 6-7 weeks. I was very worried about the defense going into the game. Then, in the bottom of the first, the defense put in a 1-2-3 inning on two ground ball plays they completed to first and the third basemen catching a liner. The kids turned a legitimate double-play on a grounder back to the pitcher, who threw to first, and then the first basemen made a perfect throw home and our catcher put a tag on the kid coming from third. It was like I was watching a high-level travel ball championship matchup and I was a mile from my house. I didn’t have to fly to Dallas to get that action! You’re damn right we never practiced first-to-home double-plays. But we have practiced nonstop on making good throws between bases. And the kids executed perfectly. Our catcher continues to impress. My dad made it to the game and he pulled me aside to ask about the boy, who is my son’s best friend. My dad’s seen some baseball over the years. He was thoroughly impressed by the stops he was watching. Our pitchers threw strikes and to contact. They’re under strict orders to keep the game moving, allow the defense to work. Yes, our starter tired in the 3rd inning, but he buckled down and got the ball over the plate. It was a beautiful performance. On offense, what can I say — it was beautiful. I have one inexperienced kid who’s made it to one practice. I didn’t know what to expect. My only orders to him were to keep his feet locked on the ground like he had concrete in his shoes and swing level. He put the ball in play twice and caused the defense to work, which they couldn’t handle and he caused chaos. I couldn’t have been more proud of this kid’s performance. Our big hitters did their thing. They ate up right center, which is such a soft spot in my baseball heart. Daddy Ball Report: My son batted last in the constant looping batting order and went 2-for-2 with 3 legitimate RBI on a bases-clearing double to right center and a walk. Sunday morning we had a father-son breakfast at Waffle House and he was still talking about the feeling that went through his body when he made that solid contact. Daddy Ball Report: My son played 4-5 positions and shortstop just once. Perhaps my proudest moment in Saturday’s game came in the last inning when the Mariners had their big hitter crush one to left well over the outfielder’s head, but our left-center kid tracked down the ball and got it into the infield to the pitcher. It was a legitimate double and a perfect defensive moment. But it was too little, too late. The run-rule was in.

That’s one game. We’re back at it tonight with two more pitchers making their season debuts on the mound and things could change quickly. The season rolls on.

A Bud Light dispatch from the Wells Fargo Championship

• Brad M. writes:

I hesitate to trouble your inbox again but as Screencaps is the nexus of pop culture, sports, frontline reports and, er, adult beverages I submit this missive as I attended such a nexus yesterday.

Despite early-week forecasts of all-day rain, Saturday’s third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club had glorious weather. The WFC has always been a bit of a hit-or-miss affair in terms of the field – some big names and major champions, many others. All the professionals are insanely skilled, of course. It is now a Designated Event under the Tour’s newfangled scheme which means the purse is $20M. Professional golf in the dictionary sense of the word. Very professional.

But with the PGA Championship moved from August to May the WFC finds itself in an awkward calendar position as the pros must decide to use this tournament as a warm-up for a major or spend the week practicing and preparing for the PGA.

Perhaps there is a Presidents Cup hangover, perhaps the LIV Golf schism is having more impact on attendance than the Tour would like to admit. I estimate 12,000 for this WFC which is noticeably less than past editions.

Which brings us, finally, to the point: Bud Light. It wasn’t selling here either. For better or worse, the only choices were InBev/AB products: Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA and a ‘juicy’ pseudo-craft ale. The Bud Light languished on the shelf in every kiosk and tent. Given the large and very thirsty customer base on-site, I amused myself by spotting blue Bud Light bottles in the galleries.

My count over several hours and most of the holes: four. As in 4. As in the number of members in The Beatles. Two were in the hands of women. Two were in the hands of 20something young males. That’s it. Oh, and I saw one (1) regular Budweiser. To be fair, Michelob Ultra bottles were everywhere. Apparently, it was the undeclared alternative. Yes, Mich Ultra is an AB product too. But this was a captive audience with finite options and they STILL refused to buy Bud Light.

I’ve seen the photos on Screencaps and Twitter. I’ve read the articles about sharp drop-offs in sales. But I was still a bit skeptical. Then I saw a near-total blackout of Bud Light on a sunny, 75-degree day at a major sporting event. This isn’t a boycott. This really isn’t even a sea change in mere consumer behavior. This is a full-on cultural statement, mostly silent but still deafening. No cynical, insincere commercial or corporate statement is going to repair the damage they’ve done to their own brand.

TNML seeding advice needed in Oregon

• Steve E. in Gresham, OR writes:

It’s been a while since I’ve written in, but as a TNML member, I would like to solicit advice from the vast and knowledgeable TNML audience. I have a small front lawn (~300 sq ft), and I’ve done some of the basics in terms of weed killing and fertilizing, but it’s gone way downhill from when I first laid the sod (after removing the top foot of clay and putting in topsoil) a few years ago. I just thatched today (and took out about 1/3 of the grass, it seems), and so I need to fill out what has been removed. However, I do have a decent amount of weeds that need to be addressed, too.

My question is this; what is the best process for overseeding? I have been doing some research, and there are varying processes, but I’ve seen other people with great lawns talking in here about it, so I’d like to tap into their demonstrated knowledge. What are the steps to best do this? For instance, should I aerate, first? Should I put some topsoil down, either before or after seeding?

I look forward to hearing suggestions.

Yuengling in Oregon — no dice

• Ron M. in Lake Oswego, OR writes:

A quick reply to my fellow Screencapper in Canby, after trying John’s Market in Multnomah Village (Portland) the go to place for our of state beer here, I am sorry to say there is no “secret” place that carries Yuenglings here.

To further twist the knife, Yuenglings has no shipping partner here nor w/ in 100 miles of Redding, CA. So no joy unless it is smuggled in.

What is going on with all the horses dying?

• John from SD writes:

Kentucky Derby: great race, much better than anticipated, good to see an underdog win. The Venezuelan dynamic is interesting considering where the U.S. stands with that country which is a mess. Maybe they need something positive down there, so good for that team with the hard work. Patrick Mahomes opening the race; what a joke!

Horses: Seven dead/euthanized in a week! What’s going on? Santa Anita race track, CA., had many horses dead/euthanized last year. How normal and how bad is this situation within horse racing? NBC Mike Tirico glazed over it in post-race coverage.

Your average bullfight has six bulls neutralized, but that’s planned. What’s going on with these horses dying? (And I’m not coming out at this from some PETA activist standpoint, it just doesn’t make sense, or needs more clarity!)

NBCs transition to the USFL after the Derby; once I heard Collinsworth’s voice, switch to CBS and golf!

Doing hard things: had to take over as the booster president for the track and field team after the previous president flamed out. Results are in: Record sales on food after getting a taco person and Costco pizza:$15k in profits

Kinsey:

I have no idea what’s going on with the horse scene and the volume of euthanized horses at Churchill Downs, but I’m not surprised in the least that NBC didn’t want anything to do with an analysis of the deaths especially when NBC holds the TV contract going into 2024 when the Derby will celebrate its 150th year.

Why weren’t the original No Mow May stories from two weeks ago fair and balanced?

Remember all those TV news stories I was posting back in April where the maniacs were telling weak people that they didn’t care about the bees if they mowed their lawns in May?

For the most part, those stories rarely included a counter-argument from critics. Now it’s May 8 and we’re hearing from the critics via an AP report.

From the AP:

Perplexed by the seemingly runaway-train popularity of the now-annual event, I called Tamson Yeh, turf specialist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County in New York. “Is it me?” I asked.

“I think it’s a terrible idea, too,” she said. “It’s such a nice slogan, but letting the grass grow high and allowing it to do its thing, and then suddenly mowing it back is really counterproductive.”

Yeh sees the movement as a “feel-good, stop-gap measure, because if you want to have an impact, you need to establish a permanent cover for insects,” not merely temporary housing.

Kinsey:

It feels amazing to be on the right side of history in this debate. Mow your grass. Don’t feel guilty. Don’t let these maniacs take over your brain.

I just had another conversation with Mrs. Screencaps on this subject during lunch yesterday

Those of you who’ve been reading for the last year know where I stand on the state of tipping and the absurdity of being asked by the credit card reader at Starbucks to leave a tip for the crew.

Now the media is jumping on the conversation we had right here back in the late summer or early fall of 2022: Where’s the money going?

From the Wall Street Journal:

Employers are legally obligated to give tips to workers. Restaurants and other businesses have faced lawsuits over their distribution practices over the years.

Some tipping researchers say that tips given to a machine may not reach human employees, because protections to tipped workers in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act don’t extend to machines.

Kinsey:

Ah, so that might be the answer we’ve been waiting for.

So where’s the money going? Any guesses?

There’s no way these companies are taking advantage of their workers via the tip machine, right? NO WAY, RIGHT?

Do we know if Starbucks owns the credit card processing machines being used at the company’s locations where it could control the “service fee” associated with processing credit card tips?

It feels like there’s a Pulitzer Prize sitting out there for a Big J who wants to break this all wide open. I’d jump on it, but I’m busy making lineups for my 10U house ball team.

Where is Screencaps?

• Myron B. writes:

For some reason I get about every third version of your excellent daily narrative. I go to Outkick Screencaps and I am still seeing the hooters getting ready for spring as the latest version (May 2?). Is there some majic hand shake or code required for daily reading?

On a lighter note, we haven’t had snow for a week now and the chances for having to mow in May are looking pretty good. I enjoy living in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan partly because we don’t have the inane Ohio growing season with 10 months of lawn mowing.

Trust all is well, good luck with the golf game (we had a few courses open this lat week with large water hazards).

Kinsey:

So I think what Myron is talking about is the lack of ‘Latest Posts’ working on my author page and the #hastage page for Morning Screencaps not always working correctly.

I’m not 100% positive on this stuff, but I believe there’s some work being done on the backend of OutKick right now that will hopefully solve some of the issues. I know there are plugins that run most of this stuff that are constantly a work in progress.

It might be time for me to just send Screencaps right to your phone via text when it goes live so you guys never miss another edition. That might be the fool-proof way to bypass plugins.

Let me investigate a solution.

Flyovers never get old

• Indy Daryl was active over the weekend:

Standing there waiting for the starting gun in corral F for the annual Indy Mini Half Marathon, singing the national anthem to myself, and lo and behold we were treated an incredible event: A FLY OVER!! A-10 warthogs came screaming in from the northwest and what a delight it was. Probably no higher than 500 ft overhead.

It doesn’t matter how many times it happens, I love the flyover. It never fails to prompt a heart of thanks and gratitude for those who have and still do serve in the armed forces. Truly, thank you to all of our armed forces personnel, both retired and active duty! I am in awe of the sacrifices you and your families are willing to make for this great country. May God bless you!

Have you ever counted the orange barrels in a construction zone?

• Herb from Roswell, GA writes:

Awesome job- as always! A suggested topic for future Screencaps: Useless Stuff or Why do They do That?

What popped to mind this morning that made me think of this was something my father always wondered and now I do too. Why does every single highway or road construction project in the country need to have those orange barrels 20 feet apart for…..forever.

On the way to our endless weekends of soccer (I do write that with a small smile), we leave our town and hit the highway. My kid and I count 368 orange barrels over the next three miles. 368! On just the southbound side of the road.

Why??? Who is getting stupidly wealthy by convincing every state or local government that these barrels have to be 20 feet apart for miles on end even if there is no construction? What stupid government regulation “regulates” this silliness? Why???

TNML

• Cord M. sent this in Friday morning:

Cranked up the John Deere last night for the TNML at the farm. Good ride.

Kinsey:

I could get plenty of thinking done while mowing that property.

• Kevin J. writes:

This guy does some good things for people

https://www.youtube.com/@SBMowing

Kinsey:

The premise of this channel is that Spencer shows up to save the day and transform some shitty property into a respectable property until it’s overgrown once again. The YouTuber shows up, documents the process of cleaning up the eyesore and then gets the content out of the process.

Spencer builds a content channel, YouTube ads run and he makes money on the backend. From the look of things, business is booming.

That’s it. Let’s get after it this week.

Buckle down. Summer is almost here. You gotta finish strong before taking off the next 2.5 months.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

