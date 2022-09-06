Uncle Of Eliza Fletcher Murder Suspect Says Entire Family Is ‘Wacky’

An uncle of Cleotha Abston—the man charged with the abduction and first-degree murder of Eliza Fletcher—is convinced his nephew was involved in the tragedy. The uncle has also stated the whole Abston family is “wacky.”

“I’m 100% sure he had something to do with her abduction,” Nathaniel Isaac, the 69-year-old uncle of Abston told Daily Mail. “My whole f—ing family’s wacky… They always have been, they’re not beloved to me because they’re nuts. It’s the truth.”

“Go check the police records for the Abstons. You’ll find they’re all perpetrators of something,” he explained.

Isaac also noted Cleotha’s younger brother, Mario, was charged with various drug charges on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Eliza Fletcher.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday. After Fletcher’s body was found on Monday night in South Memphis and identified early Tuesday, additional charge—including first-degree murder—were tacked on.

Abston previously served 20 years in prison for a violent kidnapping, according to statements previously made by police.

Eliza Fletcher: Timeline Of Abduction

Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher and mother of two, was caught on camera being violently abducted during her routine run around 4:20 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2.

Court documents state that the GMC Terrain where Fletcher was forced sat in a nearby parking lot for four minutes with Fletcher inside before driving off.

A pair of Champion brand slide sandals was found at the scene. DNA testing found a link to Cleotha Abston the afternoon of Sept. 2.

On Sept. 3, the GMC Terrain was located in a parking lot where Abston lives. He was spotted, and reportedly attempted to flee the area, but officials were able to take him into custody.

Police said that two people, including Abston’s brother, Mario, told officers that they had seen the suspect cleaning the vehicle with floor cleaner, noting that he also was washing clothes in the sink.

On Tuesday morning, Abston appeared in court just moments after his charges were updated to include murder. Bail was listed at $510,000, but it is not clear if that number will increase given the new murder charge at a later court date.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy says officials have “no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger.”

Fletcher’s Family Releases Statement In Light Of Her Death

The family of Eliza Fletcher released the following statement to Fox News:

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was a such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her.

“Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime.

“We hope that everyone, including media representatives, understand the need for the family to grieve in privacy without outside intrusion during this painful time.”