Elitist Stephen Colbert Wants You To Accept High Gas Prices

Herein lies why no one watches late-night television anymore.

Stephen Colbert, the genre’s top host by default, dismissed the impact of record-high gas prices on Monday. And he’d like you to accept the surge as well.

“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 a gallon,” Colbert began. “OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important. I’m willing to pay $4/gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla.”

The left will justify any financial step back to make Biden look better. They’ll “pay $15 with a clean conscience.”

A clean conscience is worth even more if you are worth as much as Stephen Colbert is. CBS pays Colbert $15 million a year. He has a net worth of around $100 million. And best yet, he barely drives his Tesla because has his own drivers, as he often reminds us.

He is so out of touch that he does not realize how cringe he comes across when he tells his viewers to deal with rising gas prices.

Colbert is an elitist. He cannot relate to those outside his orbit anymore. That’s why Colbert parrots the talking points of frequent Late Show guest Pete Buttigieg, the inept US Transportation Secretary. Just yesterday, Buttigieg suggested Americans can combat gas prices by simply buying an electric vehicle.

Colbert and Buttigieg are unaware of how far-fetched purchasing an electric vehicle, for an average cost of over $56K, is for most American households.

Liberal elitists look down on you. They don’t hide that. In their minds, if your parents didn’t pay for you to attend Northwestern or pass down the family business to you, you don’t deserve a right to voice your concerns.

Colbert thinks you are too dumb to have an opinion. Only rich people deserve that. Rich people like him.

The average price of gas in the US reached $4.17 per gallon on Tuesday. But you should shut up about that and clear your conscience. Just like Stephen Colbert did.