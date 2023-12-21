Alabama Player Arrested For Allegedly Spreading STD: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Alabama lineman Elijah Pritchett reportedly was arrested Wednesday on an STD charge.

The Alabama player was taken into custody and charged with knowingly passing on a sexually transmitted disease, according to the Tuscaloosa Thread.

A spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed a report was filed last week and the arrest warrant was served Wednesday, according to the same report.

The redshirt freshman eventually bonded out for $500. Knowingly passing on an STD in Alabama is a Class C misdemeanor.

Alabama Crimson Tide player Elijah Pritchett reportedly arrested for allegedly knowingly spreading STD. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Elijah Pritchett reportedly arrested for knowingly spreading STD.

Further details aren’t known at this time. Due to the medical nature of the charge, it’s highly unlikely specifics will be publicly released unless it goes to trial. The other option is for the alleged victim to come forward. That doesn’t seem probable.

Alabama will play Michigan in the Rose Bowl for the CFP semifinals, and I’ve reached out to Alabama to see if Pritchett will still be allowed to play after being arrested. We will update the story with any comment that might come in.

The redshirt freshman appeared in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide this season, but briefly flirted with transferring out of the program.

He ultimately made the decision to stay in Tuscaloosa. Now, he’s facing a serious legal situation after allegedly passing on an STD. Not a smart thing to do if he’s guilty as charged.

Elijah Pritchett arrested on STD charge. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is a developing situation. Check back to OutKick for any further details as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.