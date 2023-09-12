Peyton And Eli Manning’s Reactions To Aaron Rodgers’ Injury Are A Punch To The Gut

Videos by OutKick

Peyton and Eli Manning were practically speechless after Aaron Rodgers went down Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Jets QB is believed to have suffered an Achilles tendon injury after just a few snaps in the first game of the season.

It’s a terrible situation for the Jets and Rodgers. After so much hope and hype following his trade to the team, Rodgers’ time as the face of the Jets this season might be over before it even got started.

Everyone is pulling for an outcome that is less serious than what signs point to, and the Manning brothers‘ reaction really said it all Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a serious injury Monday night against the Bills. Peyton and Eli Manning were nearly speechless. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Eli and Peyton Manning have somber reactions to Aaron Rodgers getting hurt.

The two brothers were in a state of shock and disbelief, especially Eli, watching the situation unfold. Both men appeared to be struggling to find the right words to describe what was going on.

“Holy…holy holy,” Peyton said to ManningCast viewers as he appeared to stop himself from swearing on live TV.

You can check out the brutally rough moment below.

Peyton and Eli react to Aaron Rodgers' apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/sykQOyKjpk — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Rodgers’ injury is a serious situation.

The reaction from both Manning brothers tells you just about everything about the tone and feeling from football fans Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 season might have lasted a grand total of just a few snaps. It’s a heartbreaking situation for fans of the New York Jets and for Rodgers’ friends.

This was supposed to be the year the Jets turned everything around with the future hall of famer leading the way. Instead, everyone got a brutal reminder of how quickly things can change in the NFL.

I’m guessing a lot of people watching had the exact same reactions as Peyton and Eli. What really is there to say in a moment like that? There’s really nothing that can be said. You just have to hope for the best, and that’s what millions of Jets fans are doing right now.