Eli Manning To Executive Produce A New Animated Kids Show

Fresh off recently winning a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series for The ManningCast, Eli Manning has announced his ambition to be the Executive Producer of a new animated kids show. Eli will also voice one of the characters on the new show.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

The new show will be produced by Headline Studio at Advance, a production company owned by the Newhouse family’s Advance holding firm. The series release said it “will center on a shy quarterback with a secret power-a magic arm-who will lead a team of unlikely players from all backgrounds through heroic adventures as they experience a variety of sports themes.”

Eli has been busy since retiring from his 2-time Super Bowl MVP football career. Along with the ManningCast, Eli has a You Tube show, “the Eli Manning Show, and a show that streams on ESPN+ and Hulu called Eli’s place.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 26: Eli Manning of the New York Giants with his family and the two Super Bowl trophies after his ring of honor induction ceremony during halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

When asked about the new project, Eli said, “I’ve enjoyed working in television over the past year. In exploring more opportunities to use sports as a lens to tell stories, I’m excited to partner with Headline Studio on a children’s animation series that is close to my heart,” said Manning. “As a father of four young kids, and as someone who works with children in the causes I support, I’m looking forward to developing a show that is as fun as it is inspirational.”

No word yet on a TV or streaming partner for the new animated series.