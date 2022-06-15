Eli Manning To Executive Produce A New Animated Kids Show

Fresh off recently winning a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series for The ManningCast, Eli Manning has announced his ambition to be the Executive Producer of a new animated kids show. Eli will also voice one of the characters on the new show.
The new show will be produced by Headline Studio at Advance, a production company owned by the Newhouse family’s Advance holding firm. The series release said it “will center on a shy quarterback with a secret power-a magic arm-who will lead a team of unlikely players from all backgrounds through heroic adventures as they experience a variety of sports themes.”
Eli has been busy since retiring from his 2-time Super Bowl MVP football career. Along with the ManningCast, Eli has a You Tube show, “the Eli Manning Show, and a show that streams on ESPN+ and Hulu called Eli’s place.
When asked about the new project, Eli said, “I’ve enjoyed working in television over the past year. In exploring more opportunities to use sports as a lens to tell stories, I’m excited to partner with Headline Studio on a children’s animation series that is close to my heart,” said Manning. “As a father of four young kids, and as someone who works with children in the causes I support, I’m looking forward to developing a show that is as fun as it is inspirational.”
No word yet on a TV or streaming partner for the new animated series.