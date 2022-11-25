Eli Manning Surprises Giants Fans During Tailgate, Hilarity Ensues As They Go Bonkers

Although Cooper Manning is the most entertaining of Archie Manning’s three sons, Eli sits in a close second and his stock only continues to rise in retirement. The former Giants quarterback’s most recent venture sent his fans into a frenzy.

Eli, who stepped away from the NFL in 2019, has turned the page on a new chapter. He, like Peyton, has quickly found his place in the broadcast world and continues to be a champion of the people.

Over the course of the past few years, Eli partnered with his big brother for the ManningCast, went undercover to try and walk-on at Penn State, got his own show on ESPN+ and continues to expand his portfolio of commercials and endorsements. Needless to say, his time away from the field has been a great success thus far.

Amidst all of the professional obligations, Eli has also taken more time to be with his family and young children. They have popped up at various sporting events over the last three years and frequent MetLife Stadium on Sundays.

That was the case last weekend when Eli returned to his old stompin’ grounds for New York’s home game against the Lions. Although the afternoon ended in a loss, the energy in pregame was electric.

There to capture the tailgate festivities was Sidetalk NYC— “New York’s one-minute street show.”

The geniuses who brought us “BING BONG” were at the Meadowlands on Sunday. While they filmed the Giants faithful getting hype for the game, one fan professed his love for Eli Manning on camera.

As he did, Eli himself came up behind him and went nuts. When the fan realized who had grabbed him around the shoulders, he lost his mind. Another fan asked Eli to sign his forehead. He obliged.

Eli Manning is a man of the people. As he awaits the Hall of Fame knock, he continues to make a case to pass his younger brother as the most-entertaining Manning!