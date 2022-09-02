Eli Manning Is Trying To Sell His Oxford, Mississippi House — Again

Ole Miss legend Eli Manning is giving the Oxford, Mississippi real estate market the old college try once more. After trying to sell his mansion in the college town for three years, Eli and his wife Abby are once again trying to sell their 7,400 sq. ft. exquisite home for $3,800,000, the same asking price they’ve tried since 2019.

Are you a Dallas high-society elitist who hit it big during the Let’s Go Brandon oil run-up of 2022? Are you and the boys who also went to the Ole Miss law school looking for a college football weekend crash pad? This could be your place.

With five bedrooms, and six bathrooms, you could turn this place into an elite 40-and-up frat house. You’ll just need to rip out some of Abby’s elite stylings, throw TVs on the wall, figure out a place for the golf simulator(s) and have a high-end Dallas interior decorator design a bourbon room.

There’s already an elite wine room where you and the boys can sip on Dom after the Rebs light up Miss. State in the Egg Bowl.

From Eli Manning’s real estate agent:

Deep in the heart of the Old Country Club neighborhood; materials sourced from the most exquisite vendors, this home is truly a masterpiece! Every detail has been meticulously thought through and executed to perfection! This estate offers over 7,000 square feet of living space, multiple fireplaces, tons of open space for entertaining! Enjoy afternoons on the wrap-around front porch or on the back screened-in patio looking out at the beautiful pool! This home also boasts a wine cellar that will excite any enthusiast! With all of the luxuries this home has to offer, you are sure to be impressed!

Those of you who know Oxford on gamedays understand that one of the big issues is a place to stay. With five bedrooms, we’re talking 10 bunk beds. I’m thinking 20 big oil lawyers should be able to squeeze into Eli’s pad for the big one on November 12 when Bama rolls into town.

At 2.7 miles from Vaught Hemingway Stadium, this house is in the perfect location. It’s away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Oxford while being within striking distance if you can’t find an Uber at 2 a.m. after getting crushed on bourbon. Oh, and you could practically walk to the airport to jump on the Gulfstream.

Think about it, fellas. Text this to your buddies. Get a realtor. The college football season is here and you need to take your college football fandom to the next level. Help Eli.

Mortgage: If you and the boys go the traditional 30-year route, we’re talking a $760,000 down payment, but you have the cash from Let’s Go Brandon oil price boom. Then it’s a simple $20k per month mortgage payment.

Airbnb this place over parents’ weekend and you’re paying that monthly nut easily.