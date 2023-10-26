Eli Drinkwitz Has Great Reponse To Being Called A Young Nick Saban

Videos by OutKick

Eli Drinkwitz has no interest in being viewed as the second coming of Nick Saban.

The Tigers are a very impressive 7-1, and are currently ranked 16th in the country. Drinkwitz has his team rolling, and everything they want is still in front of them. That led to a caller telling Paul Finebaum the Missouri coach is a “young Nick Saban.”

Naturally, Finebaum had to get Drinkwitz’s reaction and the coach didn’t disappoint.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to being called a “young Nick Saban.” (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eli Drinkwitz reacts to “young Nick Saban” comparison.

“Eli Drinkwitz joining us. Amazing year. Already talk of coach Drink being SEC coach of the year. Coach, even before we get going here, perhaps the next Nick Saban. Good afternoon,” Finebaum said to open his segment with the Missouri coach. Drinkwitz didn’t miss a beat.

“That’s rat poison right there. That’s what that is. I’m not going to worry about any rat poison. I’m just going to try to create value for myself on a day-to-day basis,” Drinkwitz replied while doing his best Saban impression, which was very spot-on.

Watch his humorous reaction below

What did @CoachDrinkwitz think about one of our callers this week describing him as "a young Nick Saban"??



"That's Rat Poison, Paul!" 😅 pic.twitter.com/zPKhEwwzJA — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 25, 2023

This is an A+ response from Eli Drinkwitz. Absolutely awesome response from the Missouri coach, and his Saban impression is outstanding.

As college football fans know, Nick Saban has some amazing rants about “rat poison” and the media feeding his players too much hype.

This reaction from Drinkwitz was the perfect reaction. There’s no such thing as a “young Nick Saban.” Nick Saban has seven national titles. He’s cut from a different cloth. The man is cut from a cloth that doesn’t exist anywhere else. Perhaps Kirby Smart could get there someday, but that day is years off if it ever comes at all. Instead of leaning into it, Drinkwitz mocked the comparison using Saban’s own words against him. Great reaction from the Missouri coach, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!