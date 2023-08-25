Eli Apple’s Alleged Baby Mama Claims He Thought It Was Best For Baby To ‘Die’

Videos by OutKick

A woman who claims to have a baby with Eli Apple has made shocking and troubling claims against the NFL player.

A woman identified as Destani released messages and photos with Apple on her Instagram story and claimed he didn’t want the baby to survive.

The alleged problem at hand was a heart issue with the child that required a cord blood transfusion that Eli Apple allegedly wanted nothing to do with.

Woman accuses Eli Apple of wanting their child to die. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Woman makes incredibly troubling claims against Eli Apple.

“Fast forward to mid pregnancy my son has a heart condition and needs a cord blood transfusion but I’m not a direct match and Eli is – doctors set up the appointment for him to give 30 MLS – just f*cking 30 MLS of blood and this man refuse because I found out he was smashing a different woman in every city he went to RAW,” Destani wrote.

However, her most troubling claim was that the Dolphins DB was hoping the child would just die.

Eli Apple faces serious allegations from his alleged baby mama. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“After he told me it was best for the baby to ‘die’ I went CRAZY on him, and his mama cause girl your son is a POS [emoji]. So I had my son at 25 weeks at 1lb and 12oz and my son has had two surgeries since and this man has continued to talk about the bad health he wishes on his own child,” the Instagram model wrote.

She also claimed Eli Apple got six women pregnant and the rest all had abortions. You can see screenshots of the messages she shared below.

IG model Destani, who claims she has children with other NFL players, is claiming she is pregnant with Eli Apple’s child, and that he has said/done some pretty terrible things to her and her unborn son. She is even putting a bounty on Apple, saying she’d “pay back any fines.” pic.twitter.com/ZhPOCw3eKi — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 24, 2023

As of Friday morning, it doesn’t appear Apple has acknowledged the allegations on X or Instagram. We’ve reached out to the Dolphins CB and the woman making the claims. The story will be updated with any further information that comes in about the incredibly serious allegations.