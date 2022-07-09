Elena Rybakina Wins Women’s Championship At Wimbledon For First Grand Slam Title

Elena Rybakina, the 23rd ranked women’s player in the world, dropped the first set to world #2 Ons Jabeur, but rallied to win the final two sets to capture the Wimbledon title. Both ladies were making their Wimbledon Finals debut.

Rybakina was a slight underdog coming into the final match (+135 at FanDuel sportsbook) and after dropping the first set, she appeared highly unlikely to capture the crown. Up that point, she had been dominant, and the lost set was just the second she’d dropped in the entire tournament.

Going into the second set, Rybakina was a +250 underdog according to FanDuel’s live odds. But the dominance returned in the second stanza as Rybakina broke Jabeur in game one, her first break of the match, en route to back-to-back 6-2 wins in the final sets.

She became the first Wimbledon winner representing the country of Kazakistan. Rybakina’s allegiance to Kazakistan has been a topic of discussion throughout the tournament. She was born in Russia, but she began representing Kazakistan in 2018 when the country started funding her tennis career.

The distinction is important because The All England Club – the body that runs Wimbledon – had barred all competitors representing Russia or Belarus due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

NICK KYRGIOS ‘NERVOUS’ BEFORE WIMBLEDON FINAL, WILL FACE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Rybakina became the lowest-ranked player to win at Wimbledon since Venus Williams (#31 at the time, though she had previously been #1) in 2007.

“It was mostly about emotions, how to manage. And I think that I did everything right,” Rybakina said after the match. “I lost the first set, but I fought until the end and Ons played unbelievable. It’s really tough to play against her. So, I’m really happy with what I did, and I just want to enjoy now after with my friends, my family, and my team.”

The highly-anticipated men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will take place on Sunday morning. Djokovic is a heavy favorite (-420 at FanDuel Sportsbook) to capture his seventh Wimbledon title.

Kyrgios (+320) is making his first appearance in a Grand Slam Final Match.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.