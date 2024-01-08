Electric Vehicle Vandalized By Idiots Campaigning For Climate Change

Videos by OutKick

There are a lot of words you can use to describe radical climate protestors. “Smart” isn’t one of them.

A group of environmental activists — who call themselves the Tyre Extinguishers — recently vandalized a Tesla in Bristol, England, as part of their ongoing crusade to rid the world of gas-guzzling SUVs.

Let that sink in: Climate activists slashed the tires on an electric vehicle to protest the use of fossil fuels. It’s like PETA burning down a vegan meat plant or a Dallas Cowboys fan busting Dak Prescott’s kneecaps.

The owner was out walking his dog while the eco-thugs deflated his tires, painted “CLIMATE CRIMINAL” on the door and left their signature leaflet on the windshield, which reads: “Your gas guzzler kills.”

(Credit: BBC)

Climate Activists Are Slashing Tires In England

The owner of the all-electric Tesla said the incident had “something comical about it” but that he still felt “slightly violated.”

“It’s ironic because I was trying to do the right thing by buying an electric car,” he told the BBC. “It’s ridiculous and inconvenient.

“I get why [climate activism] is happening, but I’m not seeing the point of this.”

Bristol resident Mark Moran says the Tyre Extinguishers slashed his SUV’s tires and returned to paint his door. (Credit: BBC)

That’s because there is no point. Just like there’s no point in defacing priceless works of art, dumping charcoal into the Trevi Fountain or a bunch of loons gluing themselves to an airport runway.

“We are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers,” reads the Tyre Extinguishers website — which includes detailed instructions on how to spot an SUV and how to deflate its tires.

“Deflating tires repeatedly and encouraging others to do the same will turn the minor inconvenience of a flat tire into a giant obstacle for driving massive killer vehicles around our streets.”

(Credit: BBC)

Avon and Somerset Police said the faceless eco-warriors are wreaking havoc all over the area, and they’ve even hit some victims multiple times.

You hear that, England? No gas guzzling vehicle is safe! Even the ones that don’t guzzle gas.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.