Elections Have Consequences: Ask Residents In Sanctuary Cities | Tomi Lahren

When you have an open border and an open invitation (signed sincerely Joe) to invade our nation, every city becomes a border town.

New Yorkers are getting just a taste of it, just a lick of the ice cream cone, and they are pissed.

And rightfully so. Here are New York residents attempting to block migrant buses from being unloaded in their city.

It’s damn expensive to live in New York City, but if you’re an illegal, it’s an all-expense paid vacation to the Big Apple courtesy of the American taxpayers.

These illegals, they are cashing in big-time.

The city has just over 57,000 illegals in their care on any average night.

That’s more than the capacity of Citi Field and Yankee Stadium and just under the total population of my hometown of Rapid City, S.D.

All illegals, all eating, sleeping, crapping and relaxing for FREE.

Here’s the math on that. It’s costing New York, and more accurately New Yorkers, nearly $10 million PER NIGHT, almost $300 million a month, and nearly $3.6 BILLION a year.

And while that might pale in comparison to how much we’ve sent Zelenskyy, it’s an amount New York can’t afford.

Same thing with Chicago. Another sanctuary city that is rethinking the “sanctuary” part of that title.

And while taxpayers are being taken to the cleaners, some migrant healthcare staffers are cashing in.

Check this out, Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson – no Brandons can be trusted by the way – but Mayor Brandon over there just inked a $29 million contract with “Garda World” to construct six camps across the city to house 200 to 1,400 migrants per zone.

Yes, Democrat leaders are annexing your land to build housing communities for illegals where they will not only get shelter but bedding, laundry service and three meals a day.

The City of Chicago is allocating hundreds of millions to this migrant crisis and using tax dollars plus federal funds to do it.

And thanks to local reporting by NBC 5 Chicago, we know that some of these glorified babysitters tasked with caring for illegals are making an absolute killing off the illegal immigration industrial complex.

Invoices show some of these employees are making $135 an hour and some, even $200 per hour. A facility manager made $14k in a week and a nurse, $20k in one week!

Favorite Healthcare Staffing – a firm based out of Kansas – has been paid at least $56 million since last October to help care for the 13,000 migrants in Chicago, according to NBC 5’s investigation.

The illegal immigration industrial complex folks. There you have it.

You should be pissed off but lemme guess, these pissed off folks in New York and Chicago, they’ll still vote Democrat won’t they?

Sadly, I have no doubt.

And that is precisely why I think border state governors ought to keep sending the illegals their way. Elections have consequences and in this case, you get and you pay for what you vote for.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

