Edward Cabrera Throws Fastest Changeup In Baseball History

In the current age of velocity, something absurd must go down to gather our attention. Marlins flame-throwing right-hander Edward Cabrera, who was just recently called up, has done exactly that. He just unleashed a 96 mph changeup.The fastest changeup in the sport’s 146-year history.

Mother of God.

Edward Cabrera, Absurd 96mph CHANGEUP. 😳 pic.twitter.com/SJxASS6UOR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 1, 2022

Sounds a little counterintuitive to hoist a 96-mph changeup when the objective of this pitch is usually to throw off the balance of a hitter. But in Edward Cabrera’s defense, his fastball that routinely breaks 100 on the radar gun makes 96 darting down and in to right-handers straight deadly.

Not everyday that you see young pitchers mastering the craft of the changeup when most power arms of pitching coaches prioritize the slider. We aren’t bad mouthing the slider here either because, if thrown correctly, that pitch can be impossible to pick up. Edward Cabrera just may terrorize the national league the next decade with this pitch. You’re welcome for the sneak peek.