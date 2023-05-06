Edmonton Will Even Up Series

Videos by OutKick

Oilers vs. Golden Knights, 7:00 ET

The NHL had stayed hot for us and the run in these playoffs has been great. Once again, we look towards the ice and try to find a play that will line out pockets. This time, we are going to focus in on the one game that is going tonight, the Oilers vs. the Golden Knights in Game 2.

In Game One, it was all about offense. Both teams scored four or more goals, with the Knights winning the game 6-4. This was once again a unique game as we saw another team with a player scoring four goals (Leon Draisaitl) and his team still losing the game. The Oilers jumped out to a quick lead but the Golden Knights put up three straight on the Oilers, even spacing them out before Draisaitl found the back of the net just before the first period ended. The second period had no scoring, so somehow both teams found their defense, and then the third period once against opened up the floodgates. You could argue that Edmonton played the better game, but they did allow seven more shots on the goal.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights take on Edmonton Oilers in Game 2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What needs to change in this one? For starters, the Oilers simply must get back on defense and protect the middle of the ice better. They are allowing the Golden Knights to camp out in front of the goal and get passes or deflections. The Golden Knights probably also want a defensive battle as they are more likely to win a game line that rather than trying to keep pace with the explosive Oilers offense. I think it is conceivable that Golden Knights can make this a defensive battle but it almost feels like a question of how much can you contain Edmonton as opposed to stopping them.

You won’t see too many evenly matched teams having road team be the road favorite, but the Oilers are the team to beat in this one. It was a good game by Las Vegas in Game One, no disrespect at all, but I’m taking Edmonton at a reasonable -120 to even up the series.

