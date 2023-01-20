Edgerrin James Visits Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman Days After Reed Exposes Campus Conditions

Bethune-Cookman may need a little TLC – Ed Reed’s words, not mine! – but that’s not keeping the stars from coming out! The latest? Former Miami Hurricane legend and NFL great Edgerrin James.

James hit the road for Daytona Beach on Thursday and spent the day with Reed and the Wildcats, according to James’ Instagram story.

James and Reed played one season together at Miami in 1998 before the future four-time Pro Bowl running back went on to the NFL.

It’s been one hell of a first few weeks at Bethune-Cookman – an HBCU located in Daytona Beach.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Reid was announced as the school’s next head coach late last month, but revealed in a profanity-laced social media post last week that not only is he not yet under contract, but the conditions around campus are brutal.

Former Miami Hurricanes legends Clinton Portis, Edgerrin James, and Ed Reed. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

“Now, I’m out here walking with the football team picking up trash … I should leave. I’m not even under contract doing this,” a very fired up Reed said in a live stream.

He further added, “These motherf—ers didn’t even clean goddamn office when I got here” and that he doesn’t “f— with social network.”

Shockingly, Reed later apologized for torching his new employer.

Now that both parties have patched things over, it appears it’s back to business for Reed.

The Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens legend invited former teammate Edgerrin James to campus Thursday, and the two made the rounds.

Later in the day, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders reached out to both Reed and James to thank them for “having our brothers back.”

Sanders also called the two “LEGENDS” in the below photo.

Sanders – like Reed last week – was certainly critical of conditions at Jackson State during his recent three-year tenure at the HBCU.

Specifically, Prime was concerned with the lack of administrative support and failed transparency in regard to financial solvency.

He recently told Shannon Sharpe, an HBCU alumnus, that he was willing to hire an auditing firm to investigate why HBCUs are struggling in that department.

“I wanted to bring solvency to, ‘how are we broke?’ How are we always asking? Why are we always in the deficit? Everybody? You mean, everybody? That’s a problem for me. So let’s investigate that … let’s find the faults,” Sanders said.

“If it’s the state, if it’s the government— where is this coming? This lack thereof.”