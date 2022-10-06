Edgerrin James’ Son Announces College Hoops Commitment

The son of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James announced yesterday that he will be taking his basketball talents to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“Jizzle James” is currently playing at Olympia High School in Florida, where he drew a lot of offers including from Providence, Georgia, and LSU.

However the Bearcats have now added their four-star point guard.

He comes in as the 64th overall recruit for the Class of 2023 as well as the 10th ranked point guard and the 6th ranked player from Florida.

But it’s not the only move Cincinnati has made in the offseason.

Back in May the Bearcats also signed the 40th ranked recruit Rayvon Griffin from Compass Prep in Arizona.

The two players have boosted Cincinnati to have the 18th ranked recruiting class. An impressive figure considering the school didn’t land a single top-100 player this year.

Taylor Dumas/Jon Lopez Creative/Nike EYBL

THE BEARCATS MADE MASSIVE MOVES THIS OFFSEASON

Cincinnati will hope that both James Jr and Griffin will propel the team, who had a disappointing 2021-2022 season finishing 8th in the American Athletic Conference at 18-15.

Junior hopes to follow in his father’s talented footsteps – who played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Colts, Cardinals and Seahawks before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.