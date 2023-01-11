Eddie Murphy Lights Up Will Smith At Golden Globes

Comedian Eddie Murphy still has his fastball. That was evident when Murphy accepted an award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. All he needed to show he could still light it up was Will Smith to slap one down the line at last year’s Oscar’s.

Upon taking the stage to accept the Cecil B. DeMille award (career achievement), Murphy offered advice for up-and-comers within the entertainment industry. While doing so, he lit into Hollywood’s most slap-happy actor, Will Smith.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind,” Murphy told the audience. “It’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!”

Eddie Murphy Has Won Multiple Golden Globes

61-year-old Murphy’s combination of talking taxes and the Fresh Prince had the mostly-stiff crowd in stitches.

The best part about Eddie Murphy’s heater – he’s friends with both Will and Jada Smith. He’s also worked with and is friendly with fellow comedian Chris Rock, who’s face was on the receiving end of Smith’s late-March slap.

Eddie Murphy delivered a hilarious Golden Globes acceptance speech that referenced Will Smith’s Oscar’s slap. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage).

Following the Globes, Murphy joined Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier and elaborated on his speech.

“Yeah, because in reality, I’ve worked with Jada,” Murphy said. “I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris — and it’s all love.”

Slap out of it, Eddie! No reason to explain yourself – we’re just happy to see you can still bring it!

