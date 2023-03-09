Videos by OutKick

Third-year TCU basketball player Eddie Lampkin Jr. stepped away from the program ahead of the Big 12 Tournament earlier this week. Although the exact reason is unclear, he posted a series of since-deleted screenshots to his Instagram that accused head coach Jamie Dixon of “misconduct and racially insensitive comments.”

Lampkin, who averaged 6.3 points per game in 21.8 minutes during the 2022-23 season, was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020. He saw time in 10 games as a freshman, started 32 of 33 games played in 2021-22 and started 19 of 24 games played this year.

EDDIE LAMPKIN JOINS THE DUNK PARTY! IT IS NOW 91-29 TCU with 9:00 minutes remaining! pic.twitter.com/X3C8wTndN3 — Killer Frogs (@Killer_Frogs) October 30, 2022

In the first screenshot, which appeared to be a text message from Lampkin’s mother to Dixon, put emphasis on how the coach treated her son. She did not want the focus to be on the transfer portal, which Lampkin has not officially said that he is entering.

Coach Dixon we did not talk yesterday and no one has told you from our end that Eddie is entering the transfer portal. We discussing your behavior towards him. I do not appreciate the way you and everyone at TCU is making it about the transfer portal and not abut the real reason he is not there with the team he loves. If you all don’t tell the truth of how you have mistreated, disrespected and said racial remarks towards him. We will. Please do not disrespect my son’s name because all we have been is patient with YOU. Handle us with Christian values for once. — Eddie Lampkin Jr.’s mother, via since-deleted text messages on Instagram

The second screenshot appears to be Lampkin communicating with a separate coach within the program. He communicates with the unnamed assistant about what he is going through.

The pain didn’t come out of nowhere. Coach you know how Dixon treat us and (how) he do us, I told you this (expletive) everyday. I cried to coach to you and Benford. You know wassup, I’m hurt for real for real. — Eddie Lampkin Jr.’s mother, via since-deleted text messages on Instagram

When asked about Lampkin’s decision to leave the program, Dixon said that he found out the center would not be traveling with the team to the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday morning. He wished him nothing but the best.

I love him, that’s a Horned Frog. — Jamie Dixon on Wednesday, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The 57-year-old head coach, who has been at TCU since 2016, declined to comment further. He had not seen the allegations or screen-shotted text messages.

When asked whether Lampkin might return to the program, Dixon was uncertain.

I haven’t talked to him since (Tuesday). I gotta talk to him, I haven’t talked to him today. The guys are excited about playing, this is the group right now. — Jamie Dixon on Wednesday, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU begins Big 12 Tournament play on Thursday night against Kansas State.