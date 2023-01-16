Bethune-Cookman football coach Ed Reed is not impressed with the state of the campus and program.

The legendary safety followed Deion Sanders’ footsteps by taking an HBCU head coaching job, but things aren’t off to a great start.

The former Miami Hurricanes superstar posted an expletive-filled rant on social media taking a flamethrower to the conditions he’s facing.

Ed Reed ripped the state of Bethune-Cookman in viral rant. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

“Now, I’m out here walking with the football team picking up trash … I should leave. I’m not even under contract doing this,” a very fired up Reed said in a live stream.

He further added, “These motherf*ckers didn’t even clean goddamn office when I got here” and that he doesn’t “f*ck with social network.”

Ed Reed complaining about the trash at Bethune Cookman 😳



“I’m waking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave, I’m not even under contract yet !”



“Theses MFs didn’t even clean my office when I got here !” pic.twitter.com/oiKF8YrHqL — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 15, 2023

However, it didn’t take long for Reed to walk back his rant. Early Monday morning, Reed posted an apology on Instagram, and stated his “language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader.”

Ed Reed wears his passion on his sleeve.

While the f-bombs might be a bit jarring for some to hear, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that he was very fired up.

Reed is known for constantly being cranked up to 100. He gave college football fans an all-time rant with his “I’m hurt” comments.

When you hire Ed Reed, you have to do it with the understanding that he’s going to bring a ton of energy and shoot you straight. That sometimes means you’re going to hear some coarse language.

He’s trying to build a football program. Ed Reed isn’t trying to be friendly. This is college football we’re talking about.

If an f-bomb offends you, it might be time to look for a different sport.

Ed Reed walks back rant about the state of Bethune-Cookman. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders’ run at Jackson State was awesome. If this is the kind of content we can expect out of Ed Reed, his time at Bethune-Cookman might be even better. The 2023 season is going to be a fun one.