Ed Reed Calls Bethune-Cookman AD Jealous, Rips School Over Dave & Buster’s Recruiting

Ed Reed found his phone after a few days off, fired up the Instagram Live and gave us a SPICY few minutes of ripping Bethune-Cookman (and more Shannon Sharpe!) to start our weekends strong.

The NFL Hall of Famer was fired (?) one week ago from a job he never technically had: head football coach at the Daytona Beach HBCU.

Reed and the school agreed in principle to a deal last month, but the university ended up not ratifying it after negotiations stalled and tensions rose after Reed blasted campus conditions in a now-viral video.

The school ended its relationship with the former Miami Hurricane last Saturday, and Reed responded by blasting the university in a 15-minute, profanity-laced live video that set the world on fire.

In the days since, Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus has pushed back on Reed’s allegations and said he was disturbed by his behavior, while Reed has taken aim at Shannon Sharpe by exposing the fellow Hall of Famer’s Instagram DMs to him earlier this week.

What a paragraph!

Anyway, after a few down days, Reed is back and better than ever, firing up the social media app and telling thousands of viewers just how bad things were at Bethune.

For starters, he says, the standards were not high enough for him – something he quickly realized when he says the school wanted him to take football recruits to Dave & Buster’s for a visit.

That apparently does NOT fly in Ed Reed’s world.

“These people wanted me take families to Dave & Buster’s … for a recruiting visit?” Reed said. “My standard is too high. My standard is too high. You want me to take families to Dave & Buster’s to talk to their parents while you can hear all the bling bling and all that going on?

“Come on, man. My standard is too high. I have high standards to coach football.”

Ed Reed and Reggie Theus probably won’t be having dinner any time soon.

Ed Reed takes aim at Shannon Sharpe AGAIN!

Incredible. Didn’t see it coming, but if you haven’t realized it by now, you can’t try to predict Ed Reed. Coach has turned into a #contentmachine over the past few weeks, and you just have to sit back and take it all in.

Anyway, Reed wasn’t done ranting, either. The ex-Raven once again took aim at Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus, saying the former NBA star is jealous of him.

Earlier this week, Theus told HBCU GameDay that Reed was “dead wrong” in the situation.

“Ed was completely aware of our situation at Bethune-Cookman,” Theus saud. “I showed him every single thing that was good about the program, and every single thing that was not good. There was no excuse for him to act like he was shocked.

“He acted like he didn’t know, but he knew. He knew everything, because I told him.”

In this latest Instagram truth-bomb, Reed says he was on bulldozers clearing out trees on campus before he was let go, which he believes was due in part to an ego problem.

“Because I’m there, and I’m bigger than Reggie Theus and he’s feeling some type of way – jealous, envious. Bro, I don’t want that,” Reed said. “But now I got to give it you, because this is one of the biggest platforms we can use.”

“There’s a fight going on for these young people, and we’re fighting to get back into the fight.”

Finally, Reed circled back and took one final shot at Shannon Sharpe before ducking out for the day.

“We got invited to your house, and you’re mad because we got cameras out? Last time I checked, I’ve been shooting a documentary for three years,” Reed said. “You’re not doing your homework. Reggie Theus said he did his homework. I’m just saying, don’t be out here lying, man.

“Reggie Theus (is) lying. Shannon Sharpe (is) lying. But ya’ll out here believing everything Shannon Sharpe say. Why? Because he got Hennessy and a Black and Mild?”

Wild.

Stay tuned for more!