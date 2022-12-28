NFL Legend Ed Reed Lands College Head Coaching Job

Ed Reed is the new football coach at Bethune-Cookman.

The legendary NFL safety has agreed to a deal to take over the Wildcats, according to an announcement from the program late Tuesday afternoon.

Financial details of his contract aren’t known at this time.

Ed Reed is now a head coach.

The former Miami Hurricanes superstar becoming a head coach is awesome for the college football world. It’s worth noting he has very limited coaching experience.

He spent a little time with the Bills as a coach and worked in what is best described as an advisory role for the Miami Hurricanes the past few years.

Now, he’s in charge of running an entire college program. However, we know it can work. Deion Sanders had no major head coaching experience, and did an outstanding job with Jackson State.

It should also be relatively easy for Ed Reed to do a very solid job recruiting. Bethune-Cookman is located in Daytona Beach, Florida.

There are few football players more influential and famous in Florida than the former standout player. When you think of Miami football, you think of Ed Reed.

Add in the fact he’s a Pro Football Hall of Fame member, and it shouldn’t be hard at all for him to pitch recruits.

Deion Sanders was already a hit at the FCS level, and there’s a very real chance Reed could do the same.