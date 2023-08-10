Ed Orgeron Visits Baylor To Watch His Son, Who Looks Exactly Like Ed Orgeron

Videos by OutKick

Ed Orgeron is retired, for now. The 62-year-old coach got paid a boatload of money not to coach LSU and is enjoying a cheeseburger or two during his downtime!

Fortunately, that does not mean that there is no longer an Oregeron in college football! His son Parker’s career is only getting started and he looks identical to his father.

Outside of the age gap — hell, even with the age gap — it’s hard to tell them apart.

Parker, born in 1998, turned 25 back in February. He caught passes as a wide receiver at McNeese State from 2016-18 before concussion issues cut his career short.

At that point, Parker went from playing to coaching and joined his alma mater’s staff in 2019 before joining his dad in September 2020 as a player development intern. From there, he took an analyst role at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2022.

His 11-month stint with the Ragin’ Cajuns came to a end back in January when Dave Aranda hired him as a quality control coach and defensive analyst at Baylor. Parker began his first fall with the Bears earlier this month and his father recently swung by Waco to see how things were going.

Parker has his whole career ahead of him and is the newest face on a retooled defensive staff. It will offer him a strong opportunity to learn under one of the best defensive head coaches in the sport.

The Orgeron family has a very distinct look. They look like the Orgerons.

None more so than Parker.

Ed’s other two sons, Cody and Tyler bear a resemblance.

Ed Orgeron with Cody and Tyler.

(Images courtesy: Ed Orgeron/X)

Parker may as well be a younger version of his dad.

Here is Ed as a player at Northwestern State back in the early ’80s:

Ed Orgeron

(Image courtesy: Northwestern State athletics)

Here his is as an assistant strength coach at Arkansas in 1987:

Ed Orgeron

(Image courtesy: Arkansas athletics)

Here is Parker at Baylor:

Parker Orgeron

(Image courtesy: Baylor athletics)

Here they are together:

Ed Orgeron and Parker Orgeron

(Image courtesy: Ed Orgeron/X)

Is that not the same person?

Baylor gets its 2023 campaign underway on Sept. 2 against Texas State. Keep an eye on the Orgeron defense!