Coach O Stars In Hilarious Rhoback Apparel Commercial

Ed Orgeron’s days coaching football might be over, but his days of being a content star are still going strong.

Coach O hasn’t coached a snap of legit football since LSU pushed him out the exit door at the end of the 2021 season. That’s apparently given him plenty of time to sharpen up his acting skills.

The national champion put those skills to use in a new ad for Rhoback where comes into the company as the interim CEO.

Of all the ads you see this year with a football coach, it’s going to be borderline impossible to find one more entertaining than this one from Rhoback and Coach O. Fire it up and enjoy.

Ed Orgeron stars in hilarious Rhoback commercial.

Is it possible that Ed Orgeron is better at acting than he was at coaching football? That seems like an insane question to ask, but after watching that video, it’s one that must be asked.

There have been plenty of entertaining ads over the years. A great example is Nick Saban and Deion Sanders’ Aflac commercials. They’re very entertaining and fun.

However, they don’t even come close to touching this one from Rohback. This commercial had me ready to run through a brick wall.

Ed Orgeron stars in Rhoback commercial. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

I legit lost it laughing at the employee of the month part and when the former LSU coach was addressing the dog. The boardroom moments were straight out of “Any Given Sunday.”

The man was known as a great motivator. That didn’t work out well once LSU’s play fell off a cliff and he lost his job, but clearly, he had no problem pivoting to entertainment.

This also isn’t the first time Ed Orgeron has put on a show for the cameras. He famously appeared in “The Blind Side” and had an all-time awkward vehicle commercial while at Ole Miss.

Clearly, he’s upgraded his skills just a bit since then, and it might be time to ship Coach O straight to Hollywood.