Ed Orgeron Responds To Rumors About Taking New Head Coaching Job

Ed Orgeron isn’t headed to the Mountain West Conference.

A report broke Monday from the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Orgeron and former Washington coach Chris Petersen were both finalists to be the next head coach at UNLV.

However, neither man is interested, according to Bruce Feldman. Both shot down any speculation that they were headed to Sin City to take over the Rebels.

Just spoke to Ed Orgeron. He’s not involved in the UNLV coaching search nor has heard from anyone there, and he told me he has no interest in the job. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2022

There is no truth to the report that former Washington and Boise State head coach Chris Petersen is involved in the UNLV coaching search or is a real candidate for that vacancy, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2022

The Las Vegas Review-Journal updated its report and claimed Monday night that Kevin Sumlin and Mike Stoops are now “the only known candidates for the job.”

When the report dropped that the former LSU head coach and national champion was apparently in the mix for the MWC job, the college football world online got set on fire, which is what you’d expect.

Ed Orgeron responds to UNLV report. He’s not interested in taking the job. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It seemed crazy that the former LSU coach would pack his bags to coach the Rebels. After all, Orgeron was handed a buyout worth more than $17 million.

He’s not hurting for cash and it made absolutely no sense that he’d take the UNLV job. The same is true for Chris Petersen, but honestly, that would probably be less shocking.

Ed Orgeron is not in the mix to take the UNLV job. Who will the Rebels hire? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With Ed Orgeron out of the mix, the Rebels will have to look elsewhere. It would have been fun to see Orgeron in Sin City, but it’s just not going to happen.