Ed Orgeron Responds To Rumors About Taking New Head Coaching Job

Ed Orgeron isn’t headed to the Mountain West Conference.
A report broke Monday from the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Orgeron and former Washington coach Chris Petersen were both finalists to be the next head coach at UNLV.
However, neither man is interested, according to Bruce Feldman. Both shot down any speculation that they were headed to Sin City to take over the Rebels.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal updated its report and claimed Monday night that Kevin Sumlin and Mike Stoops are now “the only known candidates for the job.”
When the report dropped that the former LSU head coach and national champion was apparently in the mix for the MWC job, the college football world online got set on fire, which is what you’d expect.
It seemed crazy that the former LSU coach would pack his bags to coach the Rebels. After all, Orgeron was handed a buyout worth more than $17 million.
He’s not hurting for cash and it made absolutely no sense that he’d take the UNLV job. The same is true for Chris Petersen, but honestly, that would probably be less shocking.
With Ed Orgeron out of the mix, the Rebels will have to look elsewhere. It would have been fun to see Orgeron in Sin City, but it’s just not going to happen.
