Ed O’Neill, AKA Al Bundy, To Play Ex-Clippers Owner Donald Sterling In FX Series

An upcoming FX series on disgraced former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling will definitely bring out the lighthearted anti-heroes.

After all, that’s how you could best describe Al Bundy, Ed O’Neill’s character on Married … with Children, the old sitcom about a dysfunctional family, headed by Bundy. You could say Sterling was a bit of an anti-hero himself — and according to Deadline, O’Neill will be playing him, too.

O’Neill will be doing so in “The Sterling Affairs,” a six-part series due out soon and scheduled to be televised by FX.

“The series will explore Sterling’s downfall as owner of the Clippers and is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast of the same name, which was hosted and reported on by Ramona Shelburne” wrote Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports.

Of course, while O’Neill may be playing the central character, the man portraying former Clippers coach Doc Rivers (now of the Philadelphia 76ers) may be an even bigger name. That would be none other than Laurence Fishburne, per Variety.

“The series tells the behind-the-scenes story of Rivers (Fishburne) and the Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60-plus years, Shelly Sterling (Weaver), and his mistress, V. Stiviano,” Deadline wrote.

O’Neill, 76, also starred in “Modern Family.” No release date has yet been announced for “The Sterling Affairs.”

Follow Sam Amico @WireHoops