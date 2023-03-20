Eastern Washington’s Non-televised Miraculous Spread Cover

Videos by OutKick

In the college basketball tourney no one cares about — 2023 National Invitation Tournament — the Eastern Washington Eagles “snuck in the backdoor” in a 71-60 loss Sunday to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

A BACKDOOR COVER AND THE CAMERA CUTS AWAY 😅



Eastern Washington +11.5 ✅pic.twitter.com/e9eLglbxbm — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 19, 2023

The Eagles closed as 10.5-point underdogs so if you were late to the party on them you lost either way. However, the Eastern Washington knocked down a 3 “important to some” after the TV broadcast cutaway from the action.

Obviously I didn’t watch Eastern Washington vs. OK State. It’s the NIT and I was busy losing money in the Valspar Championship and the Round of 32 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and taking my usual beating in the NBA.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson takes a contested 2-pointer vs. Eastern Washington Eagles in the 2nd round of the NIT at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN)

But, I complained about the same sort of thing earlier in this week. The broadcasters of the San Diego State-Charleston didn’t understand the betting implications of garbage-time SDSU free throws with less than :01 remaining.

How can these doofus TV networks be so unaware of the betting spread? Why else is someone watching the final moments a double-digit blowout? When will they learn that sports betting is the most important topic to discuss?

I understand this is new territory for TV executives but gambling should be a part of all TV coverage. Even crappy NIT games only gamblers, Eastern Washington and OK State alumni care about.

