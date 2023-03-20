Eastern Washington’s Non-televised Miraculous Spread Cover

Videos by OutKick
In the college basketball tourney no one cares about — 2023 National Invitation Tournament — the Eastern Washington Eagles “snuck in the backdoor” in a 71-60 loss Sunday to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Eagles closed as 10.5-point underdogs so if you were late to the party on them you lost either way. However, the Eastern Washington knocked down a 3 “important to some” after the TV broadcast cutaway from the action.
Obviously I didn’t watch Eastern Washington vs. OK State. It’s the NIT and I was busy losing money in the Valspar Championship and the Round of 32 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and taking my usual beating in the NBA.
But, I complained about the same sort of thing earlier in this week. The broadcasters of the San Diego State-Charleston didn’t understand the betting implications of garbage-time SDSU free throws with less than :01 remaining.
How can these doofus TV networks be so unaware of the betting spread? Why else is someone watching the final moments a double-digit blowout? When will they learn that sports betting is the most important topic to discuss?
I understand this is new territory for TV executives but gambling should be a part of all TV coverage. Even crappy NIT games only gamblers, Eastern Washington and OK State alumni care about.
