Eastern Michigan Can Cover And Even Win Vs. Kent State

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State, 6:00 ET

Last night we split the plays on the game as there wasn’t enough offense for the over to hit, but Ohio easily covered the -4 spread. Tonight we get a matchup between Eastern Michigan and Kent State, two teams that are sitting at 3-3 in conference play. This isn’t a matchup that will ultimately mean much as neither are likely to get anywhere within the conference this year.

Eastern Michigan comes into the game having won three of their past four games. They’ve actually won all three road games and dropped their two home games for the season. They don’t have a very dynamic offense, but they might be able to get something going against Kent State – a team that is allowing 280 yards through the air per game. Eastern Michigan has some issues at the quarterback position though. They are using Austin Smith and he hasn’t really been much different than the production they’ve gotten from Taylor Powell. On the season, the two quarterbacks have combined for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. If Eastern Michigan wants to win this game, they will need to rely on running back Samson Evans. He has racked up the touchdowns on the year with 11, and is being used in both the running and passing game. If Kent State stops him, this will be a long night for Eastern Michigan.

Kent State comes in as winners of just two of their past five games. Five of their six losses on the season have come on the road as well. They tend to play better at home and are winners of three of four on their own turf. Overall, the team just seems very inconsistent. For example, when they played Georgia, they were able to keep it fairly close – that might have been Georgia being indifferent to the game. But, they’ve struggled to keep it close against a few other opponents like Toledo and Washington. I would guess if anything, they might be able to chew up yards on the ground against Eastern Michigan, but their average for the pass yards is completely in line with what Eastern Michigan allows.

I was checking out some of the common opponents. Both have played Ball State in the past three weeks – Eastern Michigan won the game, Kent State lost. They both played Toledo, both lost, but Eastern Michigan kept it close. Both played Akron and it was a similar score and both were victorious. I think the spread is too high in this game. I wouldn’t be surprised if Eastern Michigan won the game to be honest. That leads me to take the 7.5 points, but I’ll put a sprinkle on the +240 moneyline as well. Looking for one other angle? I think 60 points is a hair too high. I’m not on it, but I’d play the under.

