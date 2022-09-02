Eastern Tennessee State University beat the brakes off of an inferior opponent in Week 1 (or Week 2, depending on who you ask) on Thursday night. However, if the game had come down to the wire, an errant ETSU touchdown cannon may have caused things to go differently.

The Buccaneers opened the 2022 college football season as the No. 11-ranked team on the FCS level. They made a deep run in the playoffs last year and hope to continue that success this fall.

To begin the year, ETSU hosted Mars Hill. The visitors never stood a chance and got absolutely romped.

Hey @SportsCenter – we think this catch by Will Huzzie might be worth a look 🔽@ESPNAssignDesk l #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/xCuqzfVfBv — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) September 2, 2022

Despite the fact that they were massive double-digit favorites, the Buccaneers did have to work through some of its early-season kinks. Although the most embarrassing mistake wasn’t the fault of anyone in uniform, it doesn’t make the blunder any less funny.

After his offense scored the first touchdown of the game (and the season) in the first quarter, ETSU kicker Tyler Keltner lined up for the extra point. As the ball was snapped and the holder placed the ball, someone on the opposite end of the field accidentally fired the celebratory cannon.

The boom of the cannon came at the worst possible time and sent Keltner into a state of shock. He was completely and totally rattled as he tried to take his approach and knock the ball through the uprights.

The kick was no good. It wasn’t even close.

Keltner barely made contact with the ball and it dribbled into the linemen in front of him.

Oh, you made a mistake at work, eh?



Was it "firing a cannon too early, causing your team to miss an XP" bad? pic.twitter.com/M1BncTcsur — RedditFCS (@Reddit_FCS) September 2, 2022

Fortunately, the missed PAT didn’t end up playing a role in the final outcome, a 44-7 drubbing. The Buccaneers were playing a D-II school with a total enrollment of less than 1,500, so they could have missed every extra point and still won.

Either way, the cannon-firer will never make that mistake again, even if the early-season jitters kick in. OOPS!