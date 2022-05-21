Early Voting Wins 2022 Preakness Stakes

Breaking news: Early Voting has won the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday evening.

Jockey Jose Ortiz was at a loss of words after crossing the finish line first at the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, his first victory at the Preakness Stakes. Just the fourth race in Early Voting’s career, but one that will be talked about forever, as he held off betting favorite Epicenter, who finished as the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby earlier this month and now at the Preakness Stakes.

EARLY VOTING TO WIN THE PREAKNESS!



With hot and fast conditions, he wins the race by a length and a half.

This story is developing quickly. Check back with OutKick for updates.

