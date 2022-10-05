Eagles WR DeVonta Smith REALLY Hates Rain And Cold

Not many people love cold weather, but rest assured, Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith is one of those who hates it the most. Especially cold and rain.

The Eagles hosted the Jaguars this past weekend on what was an unusually cold day in Philadelphia. Smith, a second-year receiver who hails from Louisiana and played his college ball at Alabama, was having none of it.

Bro y’all don’t understand how cold it was 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lAuNz4G4hs — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) October 5, 2022

He went through a lot. I mean, just look at how many things he tried to keep warm.

First, DeVonta Smith started by trying to fashion a makeshift hat out of a Gatorade towel like some kind of hypothermic MacGyver. As someone who grew up in that part of the country, I can tell you that the towel move was likely better than nothing, but wouldn’t have done the trick, especially with wind and rain whipping away at you like it was on Sunday.

Fortunately, someone hooked him up with one of those giant, drape-over-your-shoulder jackets that I’ve never seen anywhere but on the sidelines and in dugouts. I’m not sure why regular people never wear those, but I’m guessing it’s because the lack of arm-holes makes it impossible to do anything except ride the pine.

Then someone on the Eagles sideline probably saw Smith and his homemade Gatorade hat and said, “Get this man a real hat, STAT!” but then got him one that’s about a size too big. Better than nothing, though.

My favorite part of that whole video is when Smith tried to get his postgame handshakes done as fast as possible so he could go warm up in the bowels of Lincoln Financial Field.

I’ve also come to the conclusion that if the ambient temperature is below 55 degrees at kickoff, DaVonta Smith needs to be mic’d up.

