Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Lets Giants Fans Exhale With Official Retirement

Videos by OutKick

Giants fans can stop checking under the bed for DeSean Jackson now that the longtime Eagles WR is officially retiring.

Playing himself up as one of the speediest wideouts of the 2010s NFL football, Jackson will finally hang up his cleats and retire as part of the Philadelphia Eagles, he announced on Wednesday.

“I’ll forever be an Eagle,” Jackson posted on X.

Pro Bowl WR @DeSeanJackson10 announces his retirement as an Eagle after a 15-year career. pic.twitter.com/WJd3gaZT7q — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2023

DeSean Jackson Retires From NFL After 15 Years

Four months ago, Jackson hinted at his official departure from the league, which OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske rightly acknowledged could have arrived sooner. He was drafted in 2008 and played up until 2022, joining the Baltimore Ravens for a stint.

Out of juice seemingly since 2018, Jackson floated around the NFL as the “veteran minimum” WR that pops up in conversations for playoff-capable teams. That one wideout put the offense over the top, though Jackson never really fulfilled that potential (during the dog days).

Before his final act, Jackson was a bullet on the outside for Andy Reid’s Eagles offense. A deep-field threat with upside as a special teams weapon, Jackson boasted unique speed — just a hair under the Tyreek Hills of today’s game.

Jackson’s legacy is jaw-dropping and sometimes worth a facepalm. DeSean became the father of “butterfingers at the goal line” when he dropped a would-be, walk-in touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in 2008.

🚨 14 YEARS AGO TODAY



The infamous DeSean Jackson goal-line drop

pic.twitter.com/uSmgKs5XOs — Stokastic (@Stokastic_Com) September 15, 2022

Then there are the spectacular moments in DeSean Jackson’s career; namely, the “New Miracle at the New Meadowlands.”

On the final play of regulation on Dec. 19, 2010, facing the divisional opponent Giants, Jackson returned a 65-yard punt for a touchdown.

Jackson bobbled the ball, gathered himself in the crowd of Eagles and Giants players, and took off with his unique speed to the endzone to defeat the G-Men — to the shock of the New Jersey home crowds.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a punt for a touchdown and the victory in the final seconds of the game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium on December 19, 2010. The Eagles won 38-31. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images)

The Eagles scored 28 points in the final 7:28 of the game to win, 38-31. To this day, Jackson’s specter haunts Giants fans and then-punter Matt Dodge.

Before Boston Scott but after Reggie White, DeSean Jackson was a marquee “Giants killer” during his time in Philly. Jackson went 13-7 against Big Blue in his career.

The Miracle at the New Meadowlands. 🙏



65 days until #NFL100. (via @NFLThrowback) @DeSeanJackson11 pic.twitter.com/JbDDO6p6pr — NFL (@NFL) July 2, 2019

But as Dan Z. mentioned in his piece, Jackson stuck around to cash easy checks and stuck around the league. In 2019, the Eagles brought back Jackson on a three-year, $27 million deal — a deal that worked out more for the player than the team. Jackson logged more than 10,000 yards receiving and 53 touchdowns in his first 11 years.

Pre-tty, pre-tty good.

And on behalf of Giants fans, good riddance.

Happy Trails, DeSean!