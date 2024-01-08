Eagles Punter Braden Mann Humiliates All of Philadelphia With Terrible Flop Attempt

Videos by OutKick

Have some dignity, man. Philadelphia Eagles punter Braden Mann just tried getting away with a flop so egregiously bad it made LeBron James look like an Oscar-winning thespian.

The moxie and muscle Eagles fans love to flaunt went out the door when Mann tried to flop on a punt attempt when Giants linebacker Cam Brown ran into him.

Despite the light brush by Brown, Mann tried flying backward. Brown desperately tried holding onto the punter to keep him from falling and giving the Giants a penalty.

The refs looked the other way from Mann’s Razzie-worthy performance, and now we have an internet meme.

Mann doesn’t remember when men were men, and football players weren’t ballerinas performing for the officials.

WATCH BRADEN MANN FLOP TERRIBLY:

Frankly, Mann is not a football guy. Imagine Reggie White and Braden Mann in a room talking football. It’d be the equivalent of Gen Z college kids swapping life stories with a great-granddad who worked the steel mill at age 3 and went on to serve in the military.

Braden Mann: not Philly tough.

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a division title in Week 18. Philly enters the week tied with the Dallas Cowboys at 11-5 for the division lead. With Dallas crushing the irrelevant Washington team and the Giants up heavy over the Eagles, Philly is shifting from having a home advantage to playing for life as a wild card team.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 01: Philadelphia Eagles punter Braden Mann (10) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on October 1, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)