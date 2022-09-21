Eagles Punt Returner Parks With Tailgaters After Not Being Let In Player Lot

Philadelphia Eagles receiver and punt returner Britain Covey had a strange experience ahead of the Birds’ Monday night meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.

Covey was called up from the practice squad earlier in the day and was on his way to Lincoln Financial Field when he hit a roadblock in the form of a parking attendant. Apparently, Covey wasn’t let into the players’ lot because no one told the attendant who he was.

Hey, that attendant was just doing his/her job, and, from the sound of it a damn good one at that.

Maybe too good…

So, Covey ended up having to park with the Eagles faithful and wade through crowds of tailgaters.

At least, this was the story relayed by Philadelphia Radio personality Howard Eskin.

Going to need my guy @brit_covey2 to confirm or deny this after the game lol



Truly incredible 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tMxmHArYCV — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) September 20, 2022

We live in a day and age where everyone has a camera in their pocket so it wasn’t long before some photographic evidence of Covey’s parking escapades saw the light of day.

Sure enough, the tale of punt returner in the tailgate lot was true.

The former Ute caught wind of this and sent his best to the Eagles fans he met en route to the Linc.

Great to meet you guys! Go birds! https://t.co/bIFx09fewI — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) September 20, 2022

Covey also talked about the atmosphere he encountered in his first appearance in Philly

First game at the Linc was a blast! Unbelievable atmosphere. Loving the vibes from this team right now. Humble and hungry! I gotta be better – I know that. More decisive. A lot to learn! Grateful for every opportunity ✊ — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) September 20, 2022

He returned 3 punts for a total of 14 yards in the Eagles’ 24-7 Monday night win over the Vikings.

Covey isn’t the only one who has a little bit of trouble getting to work on Monday. That same day, Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown got stuck in fan traffic ahead of his team’s unholy beatdown of the Tennessee Titans.

