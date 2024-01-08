Eagles’ Postgame Show Host Buries Team After Loss To Giants In A Rant For The Ages

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles were kings of the NFL at Thanksgiving but have crashed and burned in epic fashion over the last six weeks of the season. Not only are Philly fans disgusted with the team, but so too are the announcers paid to cover the team.

With a playoff spot already secured and a Cowboys win over the Commanders already written in pencil, the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the New York Giants served as both an opportunity to rest some starters but also a spot to get right heading into the postseason. The team only accomplished one of those things, and the fact that the Giants won the game 27-10 paints a clear picture as to which of the two it was.

Jalen Hurts and other starters saw limited snaps in the game, but anyone and everyone involved with the Eagles is tired of hearing excuses about losses after the team closed out the year losing five of their last six games.

While there have been plenty of rants and insults thrown the team’s way over the last month and a half, Michael Barkann delivered what is easily the rant of the year during the ‘Eagles Postgame Live’ show.

“If you thought last week was rock bottom, keep thinking. They’re still falling. They have yet to hit rock bottom, as bad as this looks…they don’t know what they are doing.” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Michael Barkann tees off on the Eagles after the Week 18 loss to the Giants. pic.twitter.com/obxloMxD6Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 8, 2024

The fact that Barkann’s rant was done mere minutes after the final whistle with a shot of Eagles players making their way back to the locker room was a nice touch.



Barkann’s effort here is fantastic. For him to go ahead and predict that the Eagles will lose their playoff game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend takes things to a new level. Venting about a bad team is one thing for a broadcaster to do, but going ahead and predicting their season coming to an end while the dumpster is already on fire is another layer.

“Befuddled, without passion, without intensity, without extra effort, without want-to…Guess what, this is where it ends for the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season,” Barkann said in part. “A loss to the New York Giants. A loss to Tampa Bay next week, it says right here. There’s nothing that they’re going to get fixed from this week from this week to next.”

Hopefully, Barkann doesn’t get reprimanded by anyone too badly given that everything he said is true. The Eagles have arguably been the most disappointing team in football since Thanksgiving.

It’s safe to say Barkann may already have another rant in his holster if the Birds do go on to lose to the Buccaneers on Monday night.