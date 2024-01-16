Eagles Fan Throws Popcorn At Nick Sirianni After Humiliating Playoff Loss

Videos by OutKick

I think there was a piece of every Eagles fan’s brain who knew that they may not live to see the division round of this year’s NFL playoffs. Still, this wasn’t enough to prepare at least one fan from giving embattled Birds head coach Nick Sirianni a popcorn shower as he left the field at Raymond James Stadium.

There’s been a lot of talk about what could be in the cards for Sirianni and his future with the team. That’s thanks to the Eagles’ imploded down the stretch after a league-best 10-1 start to the season.

Sirianni was leaving the field after the team’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hearing it from Eagles fans. Lots of boos and some chirps. However, one of them decided to carry on Philly fans’ grand tradition of throwing things.

Snowballs, batteries, hotdogs, doesn’t matter.

In this instance, he went with popcorn.

Eagles Fan Sends Sirianni A Buttery Message, Hurries For The Exits Immediately

The Haason Reddick jersey-clad fan emptied his bucket of popcorn on Sirianni. He clearly knew he had messed up because he ran out of there so fast if you listen closely you can hear that bongo noise they play when a Hanna-Barbera character starts running.

He knew he had made a mistake but he went all in on giving Sirianni an Orville Redenbacher shower. That wasn’t one of those little red and white-striped boxes of popcorn. The kind that says “Popcorn” on the front so you don’t get confused about what’s in it even though nothing else has ever come in a box like that.

No, that was one of the big buckets of popcorn. The kind that comes with free refills at the movie theater.

There was a lot in it too. This begs the question, did that dude buy way more popcorn than he could eat? Or was he so disgusted with the Eagles that he bought a fresh bucket knowing it was going on Sirianni?

I’m inclined to think the former. Although have some insight into the mind of a Philly fan, it would not shock me if it was the latter.

That’s not an uncommon opinion on Sirianni’s coaching these days and his future is up in the air. Especially with so many big names on the coaching market this offseason.

